Somehow, This Sawed-Off Beetle Runs and Drives

Glassblower and VW builder Steve Lodi recently showed up to a VW show with a beetle so low it looks fake. Dubbed the Half Ass, the little bug is just the upper half of a 1974 Beetle body mounted on a homemade go-kart-style chassis. Power comes from a 1993 80cc Honda Elite scooter. Here it is in action:

And here it is coming together in Steve’s shop.

This interior shot gives you a look at where the driver sits, which admittedly doesn’t look that comfortable but would be worth it rolling though light traffic.



Sharp readers will note that we’ve seen this trick before, from Italian YouTubers Carmagheddon and their Fiat Panda. I hope we see it again!

