Watch the First 10 Minutes of Blue Beetle for Free on YouTube

Blue Beetle delivered a solid DC superhero adventure with Jaime Reyes’ origin story, and you can now watch the beginning of the film on YouTube.

If you missed Ángel Manuel Soto’s Blue Beetle in theatres, don’t hesitate to give the latest DC Studios film a shot. Exclusively on Warner Bros. Entertainment’s channel check out the first 10 minutes of the stellar action flick starring Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña as Jaime, a role he was born to play. With the support of his close-knit family (including George Lopez as his hilariously wacky techie uncle), Jaime’s journey to becoming the Blue Beetle is filled with heart and endearing characters.

Here’s the film’s opening, which also introduces Susan Sarandon as antagonist Victoria Kord and Harvey Guillén as her minion as she schemes to attain the power of the Beetle.

Blue Beetle | Extended Preview | Warner Bros. Entertainment Blue Beetle | Extended Preview | Warner Bros. Entertainment

If the extended preview makes you want to check out the full film, here are the special features on the Blue Beetle “Premium Digital Ownership” release, as well as the upcoming 4K UHD and Blu-ray releases:

“Generations: Blue Beetle” – Four-part documentary told in distinct chapters exploring the journeys of actors and filmmakers bringing Blue Beetle to the big screen for the first time ever. Audiences will be immersed in the POV of filmmakers who showcase their experiences on set and in their creative studios making the story of this DC character a reality.

“Nana Knows Best” featurette: Witness Nana’s transformation from an adorable abuelita into a machine gun-wielding revolutionary, and stop in for a few of her most fun moments on set throughout production.

“Scarab Vision” two-part featurette: Xolo Maridueña hosts this series of scene study walk throughs that showcases how the scarab works and the role it plays in some of Blue Beetle’s most epic moments.

Watch Blue Beetle now digitally at home via PVOD platforms. It will also be available to purchase on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD October 31.

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.