U.S. Truck Stops Want In on Those Sweet EV Roadtrip Dollars

For the most part, as long as you have regular access to charging, even just a basic cable plugged into a wall outlet, you can daily an electric vehicle around town without running into many problems. Sure, you can find an old Nissan Leaf with only 50 miles of range left to cover your weekend errands, but even a Chevrolet Bolt will do just fine on a weekly basis even in the suburbs. The real challenge comes if you want to take your EV on a road trip. That’s something that requires a lot more planning, and as it turns out, truck stops would very much like to be part of that planning.

The New York Times recently published a great article that dives into all the work that truck stops are doing to attract EV drivers. And, honestly, even if you’ve never considered visiting a truck stop before, it sounds like the renovations they’re making will soon turn them into some of the best places to charge your EV on a road trip. It’s not just because a lot of them are installing electric chargers, either. It’s also because they’re focusing on providing amenities that you just aren’t going to find at a typical public charger.

“Truck stops are trying to get electric car owners to spend as much of that time as possible inside their stores,” Jim Hurless, a managing director for the real estate company CBRE, told the NYT. “So they’re trying to differentiate themselves by providing amenities that will be more appealing to that consumer.”

To get EV drivers to pull over at a truck stop, they’re doing more than just offering drinks, snacks, a place to shower, and maybe someplace to sit while your car charges. They’re also adding wifi, dog parks, quick-serve kitchens, fast food restaurants, and even sit-down restaurants. This sounds like a much more enjoyable experience than wandering around Walmart for a while before finally breaking down and ordering one of those things Blimpie is technically allowed to call a sandwich.

“If you’re filling up with gas or diesel, it might take three to five minutes, but charging electric vehicles today might be 30 minutes,” Shane Wharton, president of Love’s Travel Stops told the NYT. “By providing those products and services, whether it’s food, Wi-Fi, a dog park or a shower, we think we’re positioned well when compared to a charger in the middle of a parking lot of some big-box retailer.”

There’s a lot more in the article, though, so we highly recommend you head over to the New York Times and read the rest.

Gif: Love’s Travel Stops

Want more Aussie car news? Here’s every EV we’ve reviewed in the last two years, all the EVs we can expect down under soon, and our guide to finding EV chargers across the country. Check out our dedicated Cars tab for more.