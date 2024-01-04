4 Tonne Electric Hummer Sinks So Deep Into Mud a Tow Truck Has to Pry It Out

Texas has had some rather wet winter weather this winter, and the soggy ground proved a real problem for one confirmed truck guy and his giant Hummer EV.

Despite GMC cheekily avoiding mention of the hulking Hummer EV’s curb weight on the spec section of its website, this behemoth tips the scales at just over 9,000 pounds. Truck shop, modifier and TikTokerTexas Truck King’s Hummer EV off-roader sank into his parents’ muddy yard this week and needed a tow truck to be freed. Not even Watts To Freedom mode was able to liberate this absurdly heavy truck from its muddy resting place.

Can you imagine coming out to your car to find it sunken into the Earth just from its own unladen girth? The Hummer EV’s size may matter to buyers, but it matters more to the laws of nature and gravity. Watch the TikTok below.

In a series of three videos, The Texas Truck King explains that he went to his parents’ house to charge the Hummer EV since they have high-output shore power, but when he pulled the truck onto the grass, it got stuck in the mud. You can see the tires are thoroughly coated in mud in the first part of the video, and then he restarted his video after trying to free his truck, but ended up digging it deeper into the mud.

The mud that the truck sank into must have been pretty porous since the Truck King says he started sinking when he walked around the vehicle, so it’s not likely that any car would do great on this surface, but the Hummer EV’s titanic weight did it no favors on this unpaved surface. Despite the truck being fitted with the 18-inch wheels that require GMC’s Extreme Off-Road Package which includes 35-inch mud terrain tires and Extract Mode, the Hummer stayed stuck in the muck.

@kingofbuilds Finally!!!!!! Now time to get all the mud off and start the 2024 SEMA build! SpaceX!!!!! ♬ original sound – The Texas Truck King

In the end, to free his mammoth pickup, The Texas Truck King had to rely on a tow truck’s winch to yank the 9,000-pound beast out of its mud crevice. After the truck was freed, it was thoroughly coated in mud and required over two hours of power washing to liberate the white truck from the clinging muddy reminders of its failure as an off-road vehicle.

Slander aside, the porous earth that surrendered to the hulking Hummer EV may have also caused issues for lesser vehicles, but it’s pretty embarrassing that this rough and rugged off-roader with mud terrain tires failed to extract itself from some mud. Hummer EV owners proceed with caution when the going gets sloshy or you might end up waiting for a tow truck to rescue your off-roader.

