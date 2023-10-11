Your Annual Reminder to Check Home Solar Batteries For a Recall

The ACCC has once again urged the owners of home battery storage systems to check their systems immediately for if they’re part of an ongoing battery recall.

The Commission has issued an update on a battery recall for specific home solar energy batteries, which pose a serious and deadly risk to users.

“It is critically important that anyone with a solar energy storage system checks their battery’s serial number, as this recall has been updated to include new models, affected systems and dates of manufacture,” ACCC Deputy Chair Catriona Lowe said.

“Even if you don’t have an LG-branded solar storage system, you may still have an LG branded battery that has been recalled. For peace of mind – check your system again and turn off your battery straight away if it has been recalled.”

The Commission has been warning about the dangers posed by certain home battery models for years now, with previous versions of this article reflecting the ACCC’s calls for action. Batteries were initially recalled on February 25, 2021 in Australia.

Consumers are urged to turn the batteries off and contact the manufacturer for a full replacement or refund if their systems are identified in the recall. The ACCC said that LG will provide compensation for customers with higher energy bills because of faulty batteries.

Solar storage batteries are probably familiar to you as big boxes with lights in your garage or backyard wall. They’re part of the package deal that is home solar, storing the excess energy that doesn’t go directly into use from the panels installed on your roof. They’re very important in the shift to renewables.

Affected systems are at risk of overheating, catching fire, serious injuries, death and property damage.

In total, about 7,500 batteries have been recalled.

What consumers should do

The ACCC urges affected consumers to do the following things:

Immediately, if you own a battery designed by LG (which may have an AGL Energy, Baywa, CSR, Energy Australia, Krannich Solar, MMEM, One Stop Warehouse, Rheem, Solar Juice, SolaX or Sonepar badge), you should check the serial number on the LG website. If your battery is part of the recall, the website will tell you.

If your battery has been recalled, you should switch it off immediately. You should then either contact the installer, contact LG Energy Solution (1300 677 273) or email productau@lgensol.com.

You should then contact the manufacturer and tell them that you have a recalled battery and have arranged a remedy.

If you have an LG, Redback, Red Earth, Eguana or VARTA battery, call 1300 677 273 or email productau@lgensol.com (the same contact information as listed above).

If you have a SolaX or Opal battery, call SolaX Power on 1300 476 529, or email service@solaxpower.com.

Which specific battery models are affected by the recall?

The following batteries are affected by the recall and are eligible for a replacement from LG. Opal, Redback, Red Earth Drop Bear, Eguana Evolve and VARTA systems are included in the list of recalled batteries, with pictures of the systems on the ACCC website. New additions to the list, as of October 2023, include the SolaX Cabinet and the Red Earth Sunrise. Dimensions of affected systems were provided by the ACCC in November 2022.

LG Chem RESU3.3 , 452 x 403 x 20 mm

, 452 x 403 x 20 mm LG Chem RESU6.5 , 452 x 656 x 120 mm

, 452 x 656 x 120 mm LG Chem RESU10 , 452 x 484 x 227 mm

, 452 x 484 x 227 mm LG Chem RESU13 , 452 x 626 x 227 mm

, 452 x 626 x 227 mm LG Chem RESU7H Type-R , 744 x 692 x 206 mm

, 744 x 692 x 206 mm LG Chem RESU10H Type-R , 744 x 907x 206mm

, 744 x 907x 206mm LG Chem RESU10H Type-R secondary , 744 x 907 x 206mm

, 744 x 907 x 206mm LG Chem RESU10H Type-C , 744 x 907x 206mm

, 744 x 907x 206mm SolaX Cabinet , 490 x 595 x1 67 mm

, 490 x 595 x1 67 mm SolaX PowerStation , 1570 x 750x x340 mm

, 1570 x 750x x340 mm Opal Storage (system size) , 750 x 1550 x 410 mm (approx.)

, 750 x 1550 x 410 mm (approx.) Redback Sh5000 (system size) , 518 x 1960 x 360 mm

, 518 x 1960 x 360 mm Red Earth Drop Bear (system size), 1300 x 2020 x 560 mm

1300 x 2020 x 560 mm Red Earth Sunrise , 1040 x 700 x 540 mm

, 1040 x 700 x 540 mm Eguana Evolve (system size), 528 – 2244 x 782 x 400 mm

528 – 2244 x 782 x 400 mm VARTA Pulse Neo (system size), 600 x 690 186 mm

Your battery solution may have been installed by a solar storage retailer, such as AGL Energy, Baywa, CSR, Energy Australia, Krannich Solar, MMEM, One Stop Warehouse, Rheem, Solar Juice, SolaX, Sonepar (as Solar Plus Solutions) and Supply Partners.

The batteries can have their charge reduced to lower the risk of fires, however, the ACCC and LG stress that they’ll need to be replaced to work optimally.

Stay safe and check your battery serial number online.

This article has been updated since it was first published.

Image: ACCC