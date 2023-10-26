Apple TV+ Just Jacked Up Its Prices (Again)

You just dug deeper into your wallet for Netflix—so perhaps it’s no surprise that Apple TV+ is now demanding the same. Almost a year to the day after its first price hike since its 2019 launch, Apple TV+ is increasing from $7.99 to $12.99 monthly.

In a statement reported on by the Hollywood Reporter and other outlets, the company trumpeted its achievements to date: “Since launching four years ago, Apple TV+ has made history for streaming services by crossing major milestones in a short span of time, thanks to its extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment.” Unlike other popular streaming services (including Netflix), Apple TV+ does not yet offer a cheaper tier with ads, though it’s something the company has reportedly considered integrating.

And by the way, Apple fans, it’s not just the streaming service—home to shows like Ted Lasso, Severance, For All Mankind, Foundation, The Changeling, and Silo, as well as Apple Original Films including theatrical-first releases like Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon—that’s going up in price. Apple Arcade is increasing to $9.99 a month; Apple News+ will increase to $19.99 a month; and Apple One bundles including these services will increase according to which tier you pay for (the individual tier is now $24.95, family tier increases to $31.95, and premier to $49.95). The increase goes into effect immediately for new subscribers; existing customers will see the increase in 30 days on their next billing renewal date.