Sort Out Your Christmas Shopping With the Best Click Frenzy Deals That Are Still Available

Click Frenzy Main Event 2023 is beginning to wind down and is set to end at midnight tonight (October 26). But that doesn’t mean you can’t nab one of the hundreds of deals that are currently available from huge retailers and brands like The Good Guys, Bose and Dyson. To make sure you don’t miss out on the juiciest deals available during Click Frenzy, we’re here to give you the low down on the best sales you can still grab during this massive online shopping event.
So whether you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, or you’re ready to upgrade from your super laggy laptop, here’s everything you need to know about the best Click Frenzy Main Event deals that are still available.
Table of contents
The best Click Frenzy Main Event 2023 deals
- Appliances Online: Save on a massive range of home appliances and whitegoods, including washing machines, fridges, TVs and more
- TCL 98″ C745 4K UHD QLED Smart Google TV – now $5,762 (down from $8,999)
- TCL 65″ C745 4K UHD Premium QLED Smart Google TV – now $1,250 (down from $1,999)
- TCL 85″ C845 4K UHD Mini-LED QLED Smart Google TV – now $3,489 (down from $4,999)
- TCL 75″ C845 4K UHD Mini-LED QLED Smart Google TV – now $2,536 (down from $3,999)
- TCL 65″ C845 4K UHD Mini-LED QLED Smart Google TV – now $1,567 (down from $2,999)
- Bose: Save up to 40 per cent off a range of headphones, earbuds and wireless speakers
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II – now $349.95 (down from $429.95)
- Bose QuietComfort SE headphones – now $349.95 (down from $449.95)
- Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker – now $99.95 (down from $179.95)
- Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker – now $199.95 (down from $249.95)
- Bose SoundLink Mini II Special Edition – now $199.95 (down from $279.95)
- Centre.com: Up to 60 per cent off PC gear
- Dyson: Save up to $500 off stick vacuums and air-purifying fans
- Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum – now $1,999 (down from $2,399)
- Dyson V8 Absolute – now $599 (down from $999)
- Dyson V8 Origin Extra vacuum – now $444 (down from $649)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 – now $699 (down from $1,099)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute – now $799 (down from $1,299)
- Dyson V15 Detect Absolute – now $999 (down from $1,449)
- Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete – now $1,349 (down from $1,649)
- Dyson Gen5outsize Complete – now $1,399 (down from $1,699)
- Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link – now $599 (down from $799)
- The Good Guys: Save up to 20 per cent off a range of computers, TVs and kitchen appliances when you use the promo code ‘FRENZY23’
- Hisense 55″ U6KAU 4K Mini-LED QLED Smart TV 23 – now $796 (down from $1,299)
- NEBULA Capsule Portable Projector – now $519.20 (down from $899)
- LG 48″ C3 4K OLED EVO UHD Smart TV 23 – now $1,916 (down from $2,895)
- Samsung 55″ Q70C 4K QLED Smart TV 23 – now $1,436 (down from $1,799)
- Samsung 2.1ch Soundbar – now $178.40 (down from $349)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $351.20 (down from $439)
- TCL 65″ C845 Mini-LED Google TV 23 – now $1,596 (down from $2,999)
- JB Hi-Fi: Save an extra 10 per cent off all categories, in-store and online, when you use the code ‘CLICKOCT23’
- Kogan: Save up to 60 per cent off thousands of products, including headphones, home appliances and TVs
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones – now $359 (down from $549)
- Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – now $195 (down from $305)
- Kogan 50″ QLED 4K Smart Google TV – now $499 (down from $899.99)
- Kogan 75″ QLED 4K Smart Google TV – now $1,049 (down from $2,299.99)
- Kogan SmarterHome 2.0kW Portable Air Conditioner – now $239 (down from $399.99)
- Kogan SmarterHome G80 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop w/ Auto-Empty Dock – now $309 (down from $699)
- Kogan 34″ Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor – now $439 (down from $849.99)
- Kogan 27″ Curved FHD Gaming Monitor – now $189 (down from $379.99)
- Lenovo: Save up to 60 per cent off Lenovo PCs, including ThinkPad, Legion, Yoga and IdeaPad when you use the promo code ‘CFMAIN23’
- Legion Pro 7i (16″, Gen 8) – now $3,829 (down from $5,599)
- Legion 5 Pro (16″, Gen 7) – now $1,999 (down from $3,299)
- ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11) – now $2,199 (down from $3,578)
- ThinkPad E16 (Gen 1, Intel) – now $1,104 (down from $2,289)
- Yoga Pro 7 (14″, Gen 8, AMD) – now $1,599 (down from $2,669)
- Mwave: Save on a range of PC gear and accessories, including up to 35 per cent off Samsung monitors, up to $2,500 off MSI laptops, up to 40 per cent off gaming gear and more
- MyDeal: Massive savings across a range of tech. Save an extra $10 on any orders of $75 when you use the code ‘FRENZY’
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – now $219 (down from $299.95)
- Bose QuietComfort QC45 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones – now $359 (down from $499.95)
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Vacuum Cleaner – now $879 (down from $1,349)
- Google Nest Mesh Wireless Router (3-Pack) – now $339 (down from $549)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones – now $369 (down from $439)
- Sennheiser: Save on a range of headphones and earbuds
- Sennheiser HD 450BT Headphones – now $169 (down from $319.95)
- Sennheiser HD 400S Headphones – now $85 (down from $159.95)
- Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 Earbuds – now $289 (down from $399.95)
- Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless Earbuds – now $139 (down from $199.95)
- Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Earbuds – now $149 (down from $259.95)
- Sennheiser CX Plus SE True Wireless Earbuds – now $149 (down from $259.95)
When does the Click Frenzy Main Event 2023 sale start?
Click Frenzy’s Main Event sale will run from 7pm (AEDT) on Tuesday, October 24, until midnight (AEDT) on Thursday, October 26. That gives you up to 53 spectacular hours to shop thousands of deals from over 500 of your favourite brands.
How to score the best tech deals during Click Frenzy
This Click Frenzy Main Event sale will also include the event’s Go Wild deals, which are limited offers where you can nab 99 per cent off big-ticket items. While we don’t know what’s on sale, previous events have seen offers like a $17 iPhone 14, a $9 PlayStation 5 bundle and an $18 65-inch Sony TV.
If you want an advanced warning before the Go Wild 99 per cent off deals are live, you’ll need to be signed up for a Click Frenzy Membership and to their newsletter. Seeing as the stock is very limited, it’s unsurprising that they’ll disappear just as quickly as they appear.
Here’s how you can keep track of those 99 per cent off deals. In the past, you’ll usually have to sit on the Click Frenzy site between the designated time frame and wait for the pop-up to appear. From there, you’ll have to answer a random question as quickly as possible.
One riddle we can recall from the May 2022 sale forced us to run to Click Frenzy’s Instagram page to find the answer on their story and submit it as quickly as possible. Those who were successful received a text message within 24 to 48 hours with a unique link that gave them exclusive access to the 99 per cent off deal of their hearts.
Here are a few more tips and some things to know to ensure you get to make the most of the Click Frenzy sale:
1. Turn off your adblockers
Sorry adblocker fans, if you want to score a sweet, sweet deal then you’re going to have to turn it off. We know, we know. But if you want something like a $6 PlayStation 5, you’re going to need to be able to see that pop-up or risk missing out. We don’t make the rules.
2. Payment offers differ
While you can explore the deals via Click Frenzy’s website, anything you click will take you directly to the retailer’s site to complete your purchase. This means that payment offers will differ across each brand, so keep that in mind whether you use your credit card or Afterpay.
3. There will be purchase limits
If you see something you like, act fast. Grab the things you really want and head straight to checkout, lest it sell out. For instance, if you’re quick enough to nab one of those rare 99 per cent off deals, you’ll only be able to buy one. Similarly, most sale items will have limited stock, so don’t spend too much time filling up your cart with everything you can see.
Want some more bargains? Bookmark the following pages if you don’t want to miss any of the best Click Frenzy Main Event 2023 deals:
Image: MSI/TCL