At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While the Click Frenzy Main Event sale ends at midnight tonight (October 26), there’s still a whole bunch of robot vacuum cleaner deals that you won’t want to miss. Some of the very best robot vacuum cleaners have been discounted, with deals from the likes of Ecovacs, iRobot and Roborock. You can even find Dyson’s recently released Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum for over $600 off.

Get ready to put your feet up and leave all your cleaning to the robots with the best robot vacuum deals avaailable during Click Frenzy’s Main Event.

The best Click Frenzy deals for Ecovacs robot vacuums

Image: Ecovacs

The best Click Frenzy deals for iRobot robot vacuums

Image: iRobot

The best Click Frenzy deals for Roborock robot vacuums

Image: Roborock

The best Click Frenzy deals for other robot vacuums

Image: Dyson

If you’re looking for more deals, then check out our Click Frenzy Main Event 2023 round-ups below:

Image: Ecovacs/Dyson