While the Click Frenzy Main Event sale ends at midnight tonight (October 26), there’s still a whole bunch of robot vacuum cleaner deals that you won’t want to miss. Some of the very best robot vacuum cleaners have been discounted, with deals from the likes of Ecovacs, iRobot and Roborock. You can even find Dyson’s recently released Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum for over $600 off.
Get ready to put your feet up and leave all your cleaning to the robots with the best robot vacuum deals avaailable during Click Frenzy’s Main Event.
Table of contents
The best Click Frenzy deals for Ecovacs robot vacuums
- Ecovacs DEEBOT U2 Robotic Vacuum – now $359.10 with the promo code FRENZY23 (down from $399)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT N8 Pro Robotic Vacuum – now $499 (down from $799)
- Ecovacs WINBOT W1Pro Robotic Window Cleaner – now $719.10 with the promo code FRENZY23 (down from $799)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT N10 Plus Robotic Vacuum – now $799 (down from $999)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT T20 OMNI Robotic Vacuum – now $1,619.10 with the promo code FRENZY23 (down from $1,799)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT X2 OMNI Robotic Vacuum – now $2,249.10 with the promo code FRENZY23 (down from $2,499)
The best Click Frenzy deals for iRobot robot vacuums
- iRobot Roomba i2 Robot Vacuum – now $539.10 with the promo code FRENZY23 (down from $599)
- iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum – now $899.10 with the promo code FRENZY23 (down from $999)
- iRobot Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop – now $899.10 with the promo code FRENZY23 (down from $999)
- iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Robot Vacuum and Mop – now $1,034.10 with the promo code FRENZY23 (down from $1,149)
- iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum – now $1,169.10 with the promo code FRENZY23 (down from $1,299)
- iRobot Roomba J7+ Robot Vacuum – now $1,619.10 with the promo code FRENZY23 (down from $1,799)
The best Click Frenzy deals for Roborock robot vacuums
- Roborock Q7 Max Robotic Vacuum and Mop – now $599 (down from $999)
- Roborock S7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Dock – now $1,159 (down from $1,699)
- Roborock Q Revo Robotic Vacuum and Mop – now $1,699 (down from $1,999)
The best Click Frenzy deals for other robot vacuums
- Dyson 360 Vis Nav Robot Vacuum – now $ 1,795 (down from $2,399)
- Electrolux UltimateHome 300 Robotic Vacuum + Mop – now $381.65 with the promo code FRENZY23 (down from $599)
- Electrolux UltimateHome 300 Robotic Vacuum + Mop & Cam – now $402.90 with the promo code FRENZY23 (down from $699)
- LG CordZero R3-PRIME Robot Vacuum – now $449.10 with the promo code FRENZY23 (down from $499)
- LG CordZero R5-PRO Robot Vacuum – now $629.10 with the promo code FRENZY23 (down from $699)
Image: Ecovacs/Dyson