Doctor Who’s 60th Anniversary Celebrations Begin November 26

It’s been a long time coming—especially so for a Time Lord. The BBC and Disney have now officially confirmed that Doctor Who’s trio of anniversary specials will begin airing from November 25, kicking off three weeks of new adventures in time and space.

The three episodes will drop weekly starting from Saturday November 26, with the release of “The Star Beast,” followed by “Wild Blue Yonder” on December 3, and “The Giggle” on December 10. The special episodes will be the first as part of a major broadcasting deal between the BBC and Disney to stream exclusively outside of the UK and Ireland on Disney+.

This story is updating…

