Ms. Marvel Will Be Broadcast on TV As Part of Strike Programming

Kamala Khan is making her broadcast TV debut next month, as Ms. Marvel will be airing on ABC.

According to Laughing Place, the Marvel Studios series will come to Disney’s primetime TV network, with the first three episodes to air on August 5 during the 7 PM, 8 PM, and 9 PM timeslots. The final three episodes will air the following week on August 12 and run at the same times. Disney+ shows have previously come to ABC within the last year: Andor’s first two episodes aired during Thanksgiving week, and episodes of The Mandalorian hit the network back in February ahead of its third season. If you don’t have Disney+ (or a friend to crib it off from), this’ll be your one and likely only opportunity to catch Ms. Marvel on regular TV, albeit with commercials and probably some edits as well.

Ms. Marvel marks the first Marvel Studios show to come to ABC, which should be a pretty big deal. And it’d be more than fitting, given Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan is set to headline The Marvels in November. But in the wake of the recently started SAG-AFTRA strike and the two-month old WGA Strike, it’s clearly just meant to fill time since nearly every Hollywood production on the TV and film side have been shut down. This type of strategy was already known when the writers were striking—in May, ABC planned to get around this by airing unscripted reality shows and some Abbott Elementary reruns. With the actors now striking, it may be that we end up seeing some more Marvel Studios or Star Wars shows come to ABC: it simultaneously gets to feel like a little event, and also a blessing for those who don’t have Disney’s streaming service.

Regardless of what streaming shows actually hit broadcast TV, it feels like a band-aid over the larger Hollywood issue. And the strike will be especially damaging for Marvel when its stars can’t do promo for any of its shows or movies—and one of the first of these to be affected is The Marvels, which comes to theaters on November 10.

