You Can Currently Save Up To 60% Off Ecovacs’ Robot Vacuums

Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen the humble robot vacuum go from a luxury item to one of the most popular pieces of tech around – and it’s not hard to understand why. A small automated cleaner that’ll do the vacuuming for you, so that’s one last chore you have to do after work or during your weekend? Who doesn’t want that?

If you’ve been on the fence about getting a robot vacuum – especially if it’s due to the price tag these devices come with – then you’ll be excited to learn that Ecovacs is currently running a massive sale across its range of best-selling robot vacuums.

The sale includes 60 per cent off Ecovacs’ entry-level robot vacuum, the DEEBOT N8, which is now down to $399 (from $999). This is a great option if you’re after a basic robovac and this deal is among its lowest price drops ever.

If you want something a bit more advanced, you can also score $900 off the elite X1 Turbo, a sucking, mopping, self-emptying and self-cleaning machine.

To help you decide, we’ve gone ahead and broken down the key differences between the Ecovacs robot vacuums that are on sale so you can pick the right device for your household.

Save up to 60% off Ecovacs DEEBOT N8/N8+ robot vacuum

For those of you who are new to the world of robot vacuums, or have a lower budget, your best option is Ecovacs’ N8 range. You have the option to choose between the Ecovacs DEEBOT N8 itself, or the N8+ robot vacuum bundle, which also includes its self-emptying charging dock.

This robot vacuum is ideal for homes with hard floors. That doesn’t mean it won’t work well with carpets, but the N8’s suctioning power isn’t quite as strong as other robot vacuums that Ecovacs has to offer. Sitting at a suctioning strength of 2,300Pa, the N8 will pick up most of the dirt on your floors, but it just won’t dig as deep into your carpets as say a Dyson would.

That said, the Ecovacs N8 is an intelligent and efficient floor mapper, capable of cleaning your home at record speed. It even comes with a built-in water tank, so you can slap on its microfibre cleaning pad and let it mill around your space, quickly eliminating spills.

If you don’t want to get into the habit of emptying out its internal dustbin often, you’re better off upgrading to the N8+, so you only have to replace it every 60 days. The dust bags come fully sealed, so there’s little chance of sniffing up any dust or making a mess.

If you’re picking up the N8 or N8+, it’s a good idea to grab some of the accessories, while they’re also on sale. Just like any old vacuum, you’ll need to regularly maintain its filters and brushes if you want to keep it in tip-top shape. But nothing lasts forever.

Take $900 off DEEBOT T10 Plus

Your next option is the T10 Plus, which is better suited for homes with an even split of carpeted areas and hard floors thanks to its 3,000Pa suction power. This robot is also better equipped for detecting floor traffic, such as stray cables and lost socks.

Like the N8+, the T10 Plus eliminates the need to empty the robot vacuum yourself since it can wheel itself back to its docking station and take care of the dirty work on its own. What’s better is that you can go longer without replacing the dust bag for up to 75 days, depending on how much you use it.

The T10 Plus is also equipped with an air freshener capsule to ensure your home smells peachy clean after every run-through.

Save $900 on DEEBOT X1 Turbo

The X1 Turbo is one of the ultimate robot vacuums on the market. It sucks, mops, self-empties and even cleans its own mopping pads. But what really seals the deal is the fact that it comes with a built-in security camera.

When E-Commerce Writer Isabella Noyes reviewed the X1 Turbo, she found a great use for the X1 Turbo as a pet camera to spy on her cat. Since you can control this robot vacuum from your phone, you can actually send it zooming around your house to check on your pet, which is much more effective at keeping an eye on them, unlike stationary pet cams.

This is perhaps your best choice if you live in a largely carpeted home. The X1 Turbo has a suctioning power of 5,000Pa, which is more than double what the N8 offers and is proven to dig deep into the fibres of your carpet, leaving fluffy track marks of a job well done.

If you want any accessories for the X1 Turbo, here are a bunch that are on sale right now:

Save $170 on Ecovacs Winbot W1 PRO Window Cleaner Robot

The last deal we’d like to mention is on Ecovacs’ Winbot W1 Pro. In another review completed by Isabella, she discovered that her balcony windows had never looked cleaner after trialling Ecovacs’ robotic window cleaner.

While it is an expensive smart home gadget, it’s a worthy investment if you have those massive floor-to-ceiling windows.

