It’s Not the Season You’re Expecting With All the Lego Sets You Can Buy in October

The feast and famine of Lego releases continues as, after last month’s Star Wars blowout, October is looking like a quieter month in terms of sheer volume of sets to tempt your wallet. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t heavy hitters among those to come!

Slight the list may be, there’s some huge sets coming from Lego in October, including the next Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series release, the Venator-Class cruiser. In our galaxy, there’s also more big hitters—although the seasonal theming is more festive rather than spooky like some might hope, as it’s in the form of Lego’s annual Winter Village release, the snowy Alpine Lodge, and its thematically spiritual partner in the slightly less festive Lego Ideas Viking Village. Brick-built loghouses for all!

Elsewhere there’s a some celebration of the upcoming release of The Marvels, even more holiday theming from Star Wars and Lego’s regular festive line, and more. Scroll through to see what’s coming this month!

Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Venator-Class Cruiser

Image: Lego

Out soon, the 5,300-piece Venator attack cruiser is a massive tribute to the Star Wars prequel era. $999.

Lego Ideas Viking Village

Image: Lego

The latest set from Lego’s fan-designed crowdfund line, the Viking Village brings a Nordic twist to Lego’s usual medieval offerings, with a smithy and forge, a longhouse, and four Viking minifigures to defend it all with. $209.99, available here.

Lego Marvel Superheroes The Hoopty

Image: Lego

Based on the ship seen in the upcoming The Marvels, this small set gives you a new Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel—and a trio of Flerkens, for good measure. $159, available here.

Lego Winter Village Alpine Lodge

Image: Lego

The latest Winter Village set gives your festive minifigures a place to hit the slopes, relax by a fire, or fell a tree, as the season demands. $169.99, available here soon.

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Holiday Diorama

Image: Lego

The galaxy far, far away is getting in the spirit of the season too with this mini diorama inspired by the Star Wars Lego holiday special—as Chewie, Rey, and Finn celebrate Life Day aboard the Falcon. $44.99, available here.

Lego Disney Mini Palace of Agrabah

Image: Lego

The Disney line’s series of mini-palace dioramas continues with a trip to Agrabah, and a faithful recreation of Jasmine’s home—complete with mini magic carpet! $69.99, available here.

Lego Holiday Nutcracker and Gingerbread Ornaments

Image: Lego

To get you ready for the holidays on a smaller scale, Lego is also releasing two new buildable ornaments: a nutcracker, which can be built as either a male or female-presenting figurine, and a collection of customisable gingerbread people to hang on your tree. $19.99 each, available here and here.

Lego Disney Princess Wish Sets

Image: Lego

To celebrate the upcoming animated movie, itself celebrating 100 years of Disney, Lego has a trio of new sets inspired by Wish coming to its mini-doll-focused Disney Princess line. Here’s the list: