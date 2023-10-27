Lasers, Pyro, and Robots: Iron Maiden’s Aussie Live Show is Going to be Epic

Metalheads rejoice — Iron Maiden have finally announced their Australian return for September 2024, with plans to bring their ‘Future Past’ tour to arenas around the country.

The tour marks the legendary band’s first slew of shows Down Under since 2016’s ‘Book Of Souls’ run, as COVID interrupted their plans to tour Australia in 2020. To get punters warmed up, they’ll be bringing metalcore icons Killswitch Engage along for the ride, too.

The tour celebrates the band’s samurai-inspired 17th album Senjutsu and 1986’s Somewhere In Time, as well as a slew of other hits and rarities from the band’s 40-year-long discography.

The band have garnered a reputation for crafting one of the most epic live shows in the world over their career — an Iron Maiden show isn’t simply a ‘plug in and play’ affair; there are lights, lasers, robots, theatrics and of course, a setlist that spans decades of metal greatness.

If this video from the band’s first night of tour in Slovenia is anything to go by, fans are surely in for a treat.

So, what can you actually expect from an Iron Maiden live show if you’ve never been to one before?

Our Good Mate, Eddie

‘Eddie’ has served as Iron Maiden’s mascot since 1980, when he appeared as a shadow-faced figure on the ‘Running Free’ single artwork. Since then, he’s been a fixture in both the band’s visual and live shows.

According to Kerrang, this tour features two robotic Eddies — a “Big Scary Bastard Samurai” Eddie and a “Gunslinging Cyborg” Eddie, who both ‘duel’ with guitarist Janick Gers (as per Maiden show tradition).

Lasers For Days

Bruce Dickinson is a man of many talents. He’s one of the best vocalists in metal, a pilot and now, he’s a certified laser gun operator.

During the ‘duel’ portion of the show, the mechanised assassin from the cover of ‘Somewhere In Time’ takes aim at Dickinson as they compete in an actual laser gun battle. Huge.

Pyro. Lots Of It

It wouldn’t be an arena metal show without pyro — so it wouldn’t be an Iron Maiden show without an absolute smattering of it. Maiden save up all their firepower for their epic encore and let the intense pyro rip during ‘Hell On Earth’.

On top of all this, the band rip through a slew of their biggest hits, like ‘The Trooper’, ‘Wasted Years’ and ‘Fear Of The Dark’, and rarities like ‘Alexander The Great’. It’s wild to think they’d have any energy left to actually play music after all the theatrics, but the metal lords continue to defy logic.

Sunday, 1st September – RAC Arena, Perth WA

Wednesday, 4th September – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Friday, 6th September – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 7th September – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC (new show)

Tuesday, 10th September – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, 12th September – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Score your tickets here.