Motorola Reveals a Bendable Smartphone That Wraps Around Your Wrist

Motorola revealed a quite interesting phone prototype at the Lenovo Tech World 2023 that’s turning heads and wrists. This bendable smartphone has a flexible display that can wrap around your wrist like a watch.

The product that Motorola revealed was the latest version of what the phone will look like, which means it has had a few iterations unveiled before. One of the iterations that was announced during the Lenovo Tech World Summit that happened in 2016 and was mostly treated like a fun novelty at the time.

The product didn’t gain much hype then and has remained pretty low-profile. At the 2023 Tech World event, however, the company took the opportunity to reintroduce the unique concept and also offered a quick briefing of its features.

The phone sports an FHD+ pOLED plastic display that measures 6.9 inches when laid flat and not on your wrist. It also can be adjusted to a self-standing position. This one reduces the phone’s size to 4.6 inches.

The new Motorola prototype phone aims to offer maximum convenience to you as you’re on the go. Its bending capability covers that and comfortably wraps around your wrist, allowing you to easily interact with its external display. To make the experience comfortable, the release snapshot shows a fabric material on the watch’s back.

Motorola says, “This adaptive display concept further extends the display and mechanical advancements found in our foldable and rollable devices across both smartphone and PC categories.”

The bendy phone will also take advantage of a generative AI model that allows the users new levels of customisation. For example, you can snag a photo of your outfit and have your phone automatically adjust its background to match your outfit.

Obviously, this wearable phone is just a prototype at the moment, and Motorola hasn’t revealed any plans to release it to the public just yet.