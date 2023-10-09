Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Happy Tuesday. It’s a public holiday in the U.S. today, so things are a little dry in tech land. But fear not, for we’ve found a handful of things to share with you anyway.

1. Meta paid $US5 million to use a likeness for AI

Starting with Meta today and The Information is reporting that Facebook’s dad is paying one top creator as much as $US5 million over two years for six hours of work in a studio to use their likeness as an AI assistant. Meta last week detailed its plans to use “celebrities” for its AI, and with that article behind a paywall, we learn from Insider that Meta was initially willing to pay more than $US1 million to use stars’ likenesses, but shelled out more for big names. The report doesn’t say which person was paid $US5 million, however.

2. Australia Post urges you to download its app

Waiting for me in my inbox this morning was an aggressively titled press release from Australia Post, with the subject declaring, “Aussie online shoppers urged to download AusPost App”. It’s to make sure you don’t fall victim to a phishing attack or scam. “Ahead of the year’s busiest shopping season, Australia Post is reminding shoppers the AusPost app is the best way to get trusted, accurate and legitimate delivery notifications that protect customer security,” the AusPost statement reads. Consider this my public service.

3. Watchdog says TikTok and Twitter algorithms push Australians into political filter bubbles

A report released by independent tech watchdog Reset.Tech Australia has highlighted the potential impact of digital platforms’ algorithms on driving division in political discussion online. The report explored how algorithms on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) can push users into political ‘filter bubbles’ where they are rapidly served abundant ‘Vote Yes’ or ‘Vote No’ content. The report outlines that despite driving what many voters see online, algorithms are relatively invisible to Australian researchers and regulators. You can read more about it here.

4. A new social media app purely for ‘influencers’

Over to TechCrunch now and it’s reporting on a new social media app (yep, ’cause we need another one). Canopy, it says, is a new peer-to-peer social networking app for content creators to connect, crowdsource information, and bitch. The pilot program will see Canopy aim to onboard 1,000 influencers in the hope that it will help “build critical mass on the platform in our core content niches: Beauty, fashion, and lifestyle”. Apparently there are currently 1,200 people on the waitlist.

5. Home Affairs hit by DDoS

Now to something we missed yesterday and The Guardian reported Friday afternoon that the Australian Department of Home Affairs confirmed it was hit with a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on Thursday night that took its website offline for five hours. As the report notes, Home Affairs is the department responsible for Australia’s cybersecurity, national security, and immigration. The report says the department fessed up to the attack after a pro-Russia hacker group said it would target the site over Australia’s support for Ukraine.

BONUS ITEM: You’ll get it, dw.

Sorry if that’s now in your head for the next eight hours. Have a good one!