Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Gooood morning, hope you’re well this fine Tuesday. Let’s jump into a few things making headlines in the tech world today.

1. Aussie Broadband vs Superloop in local bidding war

Starting locally today and iTnews is reporting that Aussie Broadband made a non-binding conditional bid of $271 million for a company by the name of Symbio that provides a service known as “unified communications as-a-service (UCaaS)”. It’s started a local bidding war, as competing telco Superloop offered to buy Symbio back in August for $243 million. Superloop actually upped its bid to $250 million last week. Aussie Broadband made its first acquisition back in March last year of Brisbane-based IT solutions company called Over the Wire for $344 million.

2. X Social Media (not that one) files lawsuit against the X social media site (yes, that one)

Reuters is reporting that X Corp, formerly known as Twitter, was sued in a U.S. federal court by a legal-marketing company that claims the Musk company’s new name infringes its trademark incorporating the letter X. Per the report, the lawsuit by X Social Media claims that Musk’s X Corp was likely to cause consumer confusion. The case appears to be the first of what could be numerous trademark disputes with Musk’s company over the letter “X”, which, as we all know, is commonly used in tech branding. It comes as X signs on up-and-coming celeb Paris Hilton for its first official bespoke revenue-share agreement.

3. Not Tom Hanks

After chasing an old-school scammer in 2002’s Catch Me If You Can, Tom Hanks is now on the hunt for those using AI to recreate his likeness. The actor took to Instagram this weekend to warn his fans about some shady entity using his AI-generated likeness to peddle a dental plan. “BEWARE!!” Hanks wrote in an Instagram post. “There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it.”

4. New Samsung phones, maybe

CNET is reporting that new Samsung handsets could drop this week, with Samsung India‘s official Twitter account sporting a new header image, and a teaser of a launch for Wednesday. The image itself, seen below in a screenshot, is minimalist, but CNET reckons things are go.

5. Apple preps ‘overheating’ iPhone fix

Apple has responded to claims the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro have been overheating, saying that background activity, an iOS 17 bug, and third-party apps are causing the problem. In our time with both the 15 Plus and 15 Pro Max handsets, we haven’t been able to recreate the issue, but reports last week indicated many had been experiencing it. Per Forbes, Apple said that software updates and fixes from developers are coming soon.

BONUS ITEM: No commentary, just an alligator named Wally and his human trying to watch some baseball.

See you tomorrow.

Image: AP Photo/Noah Berger