Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Happy Friday! Let’s go.

1. SBF made $US9B disappear. A forensic accountant found it

A forensic accountant at Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial tried piecing together where $US9 billion of missing FTX customer funds went. Peter Easton, an accounting professor at the University of Notre Dame brought in by the prosecution, said user deposits were reinvested into businesses and real estate, used to make political contributions, and donated to charity, reports CoinDesk. Customer funds peaked at FTX in June of 2022 when $US11.3 billion was supposed to be held at Alameda Research, but its bank accounts only held $US2.3 billion. Easton found customer funds lost their backing as early as March 2021.

2. Hellooooo Cybertruck (maybe)

Tesla announced the long-delayed Cybertruck electric pickup will have its first deliveries during an event on November 30th at the company’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. The company is also expected to announce pricing then, The Verge reckons. We’ll believe it when we see it.

3. Super SA discloses data breach

South Australian government-owned superannuation provider, Super SA, has disclosed a data breach, pointing the finger at a former third-party call centre services provider. “Super SA is aware of a specific cohort of 14,011 members who may have been impacted by a cyber security incident involving a former third-party service provider,” it wrote, in the incident brought to our attention by iTnews. “We can assure you that the security of member funds and our core operations have not been impacted.”

4. U.S. FCC gives metaverse go-ahead to operate on 6GHz Wi-Fi band

All that metaverse tech — whatever that term means at this point — will get a big connectivity boost thanks to U.S. federal regulators. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) unanimously gave the thumbs up to a few of the biggest companies making VR hardware in its Thursday meeting, according to a press release. The commission says even more devices can operate at the 6GHz wireless band without a need for a license. This would be for devices operating at very low power (VLP) across a short distance with high connection speeds, which lets VR and AR devices work within 850 MHz of spectrum. Sounds awful.

5. Nokia to slash 14,000 jobs

Reuters is reporting that Nokia is the next tech firm facing job cuts, with the company known to kids as the one who had Snake on its phones leaving up to 14,000 people without a job. Per the report, Nokia posted a 20 per cent drop in third-quarter sales on weaker demand for 5G equipment.

BONUS ITEM: A press release landed in my inbox late Thursday of a video showing piles of clothing spread across Bondi Beach. It was a ‘bit’, but a good bit, aimed at getting people to donate clothing to Red Cross Shops.

Have a great weekend.

Image: Tesla