Want a 32-inch iMac? Be Ready to Wait Until 2025.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a new, higher-end iMac with a mini-LED 32-inch display is likely going to be released in 2025.

In the past couple of years, there have been multiple discussions and rumours about a larger iMac, but the information has either been confused with standalone display options or products that Apple ultimately decided not to go ahead with. With the 27-inch iMac also being cancelled in 2022, consumers have been unsure about whether they will get to see a larger iMac and if so, when.

This iMac could be positioned as an “iMac Pro” to replace the 2017 model that Apple discontinued in 2021. When that iMac was discontinued, Apple released the Mac Studio and its matching 27-inch Studio Display, but we didn’t really see a larger iMac replacement. Since Apple plans to use the same mini-LED technology in the upcoming 2025 model introduced in the Pro Display XDR, the 2025 model can be the larger iMac we have been waiting for.

On this iMac, we can expect the same dimensions as the 6K Pro Display XDR which retails for $US5,000. In terms of design, we could probably get slimmer bezels and the elimination of the chin as we see in the Studio Display. However, all of this is based on conjecture at the moment.

It is important to mention that Kuo’s predictions have been more vague and less reliable in recent days. The folks at 9to5Mac have hung on the analyst’s every word for years, but they recently felt compelled to publicly question how much stock we should put into Kuo’s forecasts, saying: