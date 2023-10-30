Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, and Shudder in November

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was the one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder?

This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder in Australia in November, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies and miniseries with TV).

What’s new on Netflix?

What’s new on Netflix? A handful of movies and cool animated shows. Highlights in November include Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and Super Mario Bros.

What new shows are out on Netflix?

All the Light We Cannot See – November 2

Onimusha – November 2

Blue Eye Samurai – November 3

Akuma Kun – November 9

Criminal Code – November 14

The Crown (Season 6 Part 1) – November 16

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off – November 17

My Daemon – November 23

My Demon – November 24

Onmyoji – November 28

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife – November 29

Obliterated – November 30.

What’s new on Netflix? Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Image: Netflix

What new movies are out on Netflix?

Wingwomen – November 1

Mysteries of the Faith – November 1

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom – November 1

Hurricane Season – November 1

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion – November 2

Nine Days – November 3

Sly – November 3

Don’t Breathe 2 – November 3

Super Mario Bros. – November 5

Robbie Williams – November 8

Escaping Twin Flames – November 8

The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend – November 8

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld – November 8

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre – November 9

The Killer – November 10

How to Become a Mob Boss – November 14

All-Time High – November 17

The Dads – November 17

Rustin – November 17

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – November 18

Stamped from the Beginning – November 20

Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist – November 22

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday – November 30.

What’s new on Netflix? Super Mario Bros. Image: Illumination

What should I watch on Netflix?

That’s what’s new, but as for what to watch on Netflix? We’ve put together our recommendations: the best TV shows on Netflix, the best sci-fi movies on Netflix, and the best documentaries on Netflix.

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?

What’s new on Prime Video? Amazon’s streaming service is having a small month. In November, we’re looking forward to season two of Invincible and John Wick 4.

What new shows are out on Prime Video?

Invincible (Season 2) – November 3

Romancero – November 3.

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video? Romancero. Image: Amazon Prime Video

What new movies are out on Prime Video?

Knuckle Girl – November 2

John Wick 4 – November 4

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – November 8

Creation of the Gods – November 17

Wild Swords – November 17

Never Say Never – November 17

Full River Red – November 17

Landscape with Invisible Hand – November 17

Retribution – November 24

Resident Evil: Death Island – November 24

The Marsh King’s Daughter – November 27.

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video? John Wick 4. Image: Summit

What should I watch on Prime Video?

What else should you watch on Prime Video? Here are the best TV shows on Prime Video, the best documentaries on Prime Video and the best sci-fi movies on Prime Video. Head over to Amazon Prime Video to sign up.

What’s new on Disney+?

What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is having another small month, so small in fact that we’ve merged the TV shows and movies lists. Highlights include The Artful Dodger and the 60th anniversary specials of Doctor Who.

What new TV shows and movies are out on Disney+?

Black Cake – November 1

JFK: One Day in America: Season 1 – November 6

A Murder at the End of the World – November 14

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story – November 15

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary specials – November 26

Faraway Downs – November 26

The Artful Dodger – November 29.

What’s new on Disney+? Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials. Image: BBC/Disney

What should I watch on Disney+?

That’s what’s new, but what should you watch on Disney+? Here are the best TV shows on Disney+ and the best sci-fi movies on Disney+. Head over to Disney+ to sign up.

What’s new on Binge?

What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, and a lot of it is nerdy, there’s just not much of it coming this month. Highlights include My Adventures with Superman and Super Mario Bros.

What new TV shows are out on Binge?

100 Code (Season 1) – November 1

My Adventures with Superman – November 6

Law and Order (Season 21 and 22) – November 22

Mysteries of the Deep (Season 2) – November 2

Lego Dreamzzz (Season 1, episodes 1 – 20) – November 22

Tom and Jerry (Season 1) – November 30.

What’s new on Binge? My Adventures with Superman. Image: Warner Bros.

What new movies are out on Binge?

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (1966) – November 2

John Wick 4 – November 3

Assassin Club – November 3

Super Mario Bros. – November 5

Kompromat – November 5

Infinity Pool – November 12

Scream 6 – November 23.

What’s new on Binge? Infinity Pool. Image: Universal

What should I watch on Binge?

That’s what’s new, but as for what to watch on Binge? We’ve put together our recommendations: the best TV shows on Binge, the best documentaries on Binge and the best sci-fi movies on Binge. Head over to Binge to sign up.

What’s new on Stan?

What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights for this month include Orphan Black: Echoes and Season 2 of The Lazarus Project.

What new TV shows are out on Stan?

Orphan Black: Echoes – November 3

The Lazarus Project (Season 2) – November 15

Scrublands – November 16

The Bridge (2018, Season 1 and 2) – November 27.

What’s new on Stan? Orphan Black: Echoes. Image: Boat Rocker

What new movies are out on Stan?

Drive My Car – November 1

Fury – November 1

Knives Out – November 1

Bandit – November 5

Notre Dame on Fire – November 5

Sacrifice – November 5

The King of Comedy – November 7

Kompromat – November 7

The Edge of Darkness – November 8

Birdman – November 12

First Contact: An Alien Encounter – November 20

The Grey – November 26

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me – November 30.

What’s new on Stan? Knives Out. Image: Lionsgate

What should I watch on Stan?

That’s what’s new, but as for what to watch on Stan? We’ve put together our recommendations: the best sci-fi movies on Stan, the best TV shows on Stan, and the best documentaries you should watch on Stan. Head over to Stan to sign up.

What’s new on Paramount+?

What’s new on Paramount+? The streaming service doesn’t add a lot of new content to its service every month, but this time around, we’re getting NCIS: Sydney and lots of great movies.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Paramount+?

Assassin Club – November 3

Lawman: Bass Reeves – November 5

The Loud House (Season 7) – November 8

The Patrick Star Show – November 8

WACO: The Aftermath – November 9

NCIS Sydney – November 10

The Curse – November 11

Get Out – November 13

Ambulance – November 13

American Gangster – November 13

Apollo 13 – November 13

Atomic Blonde – November 13

Battleship – November 13

Scarface – November 13

The Bad Guys – November 13

The Big Lebowski – November 13

The Green Mile – November 13

Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves – November 17

South Park: Joining The Panderverse – TBA.

What’s new on Paramount+? Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves. Image: Paramount

What should I watch on Paramount+?

But what should you watch on Paramount+? Here are our picks of the best sci-fi movies on Paramount+ and the best TV shows on Paramount+. Head over to Paramount+ to sign up.

What’s new on Shudder?

What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. It has the biggest horror binging library out there, adding a few goodies this month, too.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?

I Saw The Devil – November 1

A Tale of Two Sisters – November 1

Final Cut – November 6

Mastemah – November 6

The Tank – November 10

Cold in July – November 13

Nightmares – November 13

Sons of Steel – November 20

A Dangerous Summer – November 20

What’s new on Shudder? Mastemah. Image: Shudder

Head over to Shudder to sign up.

Image: Gizmodo Australia

That’s everything new coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder this month, check back in late November and we’ll tell you what’s coming in December. If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. And over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers. Want to cut down on your spending? Here’s the easiest way to unsubscribe from every major streaming service.

This article will be constantly updated.