5 Documentaries We Reckon You Should Watch on Binge

There are so many incredible documentaries out there, especially on Binge, but it can be a bit difficult to tell which ones you should watch and which might be engaging enough to keep you interested.

Well, fret not. We’ve listed five of the best documentaries Binge has to offer. If you’d like to get started, head on over to Binge to sign up.

Best documentaries on Binge

In no particular order, here are the five best documentaries on Binge, according to Gizmodo Australia.

The Inventor

An HBO documentary film about Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of Theranos convicted of investor fraud, this documentary goes into the story of her rise and fall, and the company that promised to run a multitude of tests from just a drop of blood.

McMillions

McMillions is a docuseries that examines McDonald’s and its Monopoly game during the 1990s; how legitimate it was, how many winners were there, and if fast-food fraud was something to be taken seriously. Turns out, there was a lot to the story, including the theft of game pieces, revenge, drugs, and of course, Ronald McDonald, and a $US24 million fraud scheme.

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark is a true crime series that follows the attempt to track down the Golden State Killer, and author Michelle McNamara’s attempt to put the pieces together.

Planet Earth/Planet Earth 2

Planet Earth and its follow-up Planet Earth 2 are both wonderful docuseries, following the incredible living beings of our blue planet, narrated by the incredible David Attenborough and shot beautifully. They’re brilliant docos to have on in the background or to watch if you want to appreciate the nature of our world. These aren’t just some of the best documentaries on Binge, they’re among the best ever made.

Icons Unearthed

Icons Unearthed currently includes three cultural touchstones as separate docuseries, diving deep into each of them and what went into their making: The Fast and the Furious, The Simpsons and Star Wars. If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about these, and how they were made, Icons Unearthed is a good place to start.

There you have it, five documentaries we recommend you watch on Binge.

This article has been updated since it was first published.