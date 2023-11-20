Even Superfans Say the Expensive Tesla Cyberbeer Is Hot Garbage

Tesla superfans are not quick to criticise their lord and saviour Elon Musk, but the latest batch of Tesla Cyberbeer, yes Cyberbeer, is getting some rare backlash from the company’s faithful fans, with some going so far as to tweet about it and call it ‘hot garbage.’

At $US150, the matte black ceramic bottles carry a hefty price for some mediocre beer. That price covers the Cyberbeer package that included two bottles of beer and two ceramic Cybersteins that were both designed to mimic the strikingly designed Tesla Cybertruck. Honestly, the design ethos suits the bottles and steins much better than the Cybertruck.

Despite middling reviews on Untappd with a current score of 3.26 out of 5 based on 662 ratings, Tesla superfans aren’t thrilled with Tesla’s new CyberBeer — and they’re taking to social media to air their grievances, according to Business Insider:

“Tesla Cyberbeer is hot garbage,” one person complained in a post on X on Tuesday. “Not only is the lid RUSTED but the beer is also nasty.” “Why does the Tesla CyberBeer feel like something I’m gonna get alcohol poisoning from?” self-described social media influencer Jeremy Judkins also wrote in post on X on Tuesday.

Tesla has released some other obtuse products like its branded tequila in 2020 that didn’t receive anywhere near this level of complaint from superfans.

Even Elon Musk’s fragrance, Burnt Hair — which was intended to conjure “the essence of repugnant desire” — was sold out (all 30,000 bottles) within days of its launch, and didn’t seem to drum up any major complaints.

Given that the website almost instantly sold out of Cyberbeer—just like every other Musk vanity product—the quality of the beverage is obviously not what sold the product. The Cyberbeer was supposed to be a “Helles Lager” with two different types of hops and notes of herb, spice, tea, and citrus with no mention of hot garbage.

Jeremy Judkins, a Tesla Model 3 owner, tweeted about his negative experience with the Cyberbeer and filming an unboxing video, citing the premium packaging that “the build quality on the box is astronomical, better than the vehicles themselves.” Amazing. After his premium unboxing experience, however, Judkins told Insider that he then discovered the rust and disappointing flavour of his $US150 purchase.

Is this faux pas likely to affect future Elon or Tesla special edition product drops? Absolutely not. At least all the san fanboys with their yucky beer got some cool steins out of the deal.

Image: Tesla

