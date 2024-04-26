Yes, There’s a Tesla Cybertruck in Australia. No, You Still Can’t Buy One

Is the Tesla Cybertruck coming to Australia? Well, that depends. Do you want to buy one? In that case, the answer is No. CEO Elon Musk flagged pretty early on that it’s only intended for the U.S. market, and it’s not being produced in a right-hand drive config at all. What about it coming to Australia as a show pony tourist attraction? Well in that case, good news, reader. A Tesla Cybertruck has been spotted cruising around North Sydney.

Tesla ANZ posted some photos and videos on its Instagram today of a Tesla Cybertruck driving around Sydney. The snaps confirm that it is an American left-hand-drive model, which explains the ‘Limited Use Only’ plates slapped onto the rear.

A rare vehicle has been spotted navigating the streets of Sydney this morning…👀 #teslacybertruck



MORE: https://t.co/hqzOSt5pPP pic.twitter.com/6JkmXEjndC — 2GB Sydney (@2GB873) April 26, 2024

It turns out there’s a reason for this sudden appearance, and it’s not (as you might have guessed) some rich guy’s latest import: it’s a publicity stunt by Tesla. According to News.com.au, the truck was brought to Australia alongside the recently unveiled Model 3 Performance to celebrate the unveiling of Tesla’s new Rosebery showroom. Staff were treated to the opportunity to drive the behemoth around Sydney.

This kind of thing is not uncommon. You unreleased cars on Australian roads all the time. I saw an MG Cyberster drive right past me in the last few days, and BYD is constantly in the news about the cars it’s testing on Australian roads.

This wasn’t really a test though. Just a bit of hype.

So that’s the story. Don’t go getting too excited. It brings me no pleasure to report that this extremely well-designed, safe, and well-conceptualised car is still not bound for the Australian market. Prospective Cybertruck owners could order one in Australia at one point, but this hasn’t been the case in years.

If you really have your heart set on owning a Cybertruck, a smaller, international version for the Australian market may still be in the future, according to Musk himself back in 2020. However, according to Drive last year, the Cybertruck isn’t planned for any right-hand-drive market.

In closing, I certainly hope the Cybertruck driving around in Australia had its mandatory, safety rivet put in place.

Screenshots: Tesla Motors ANZ on Instagram