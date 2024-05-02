Lex Luthor and Supergirl Make Their Entrance in My Adventures With Superman Season 2

While DC Comics fans wait longingly for next summer’s James Gunn Superman movie, there’s a tasty treat coming much sooner for the Man of Steel faithful. My Adventures With Superman kicks off its second season May 25 on Adult Swim, and from the looks of the trailer our young hero is gonna meet some familiar faces

My Adventures with Superman | SEASON 2 TRAILER | adult swim My Adventures with Superman | SEASON 2 TRAILER | adult swim

Nice full head of hair, Lex Luthor! And it’s not just a young Lex glimpsed here—at the very end, Clark learns that he’s not the only Kryptonian around, as we get our first glimpse of Kara Zor-El, a.k.a. Supergirl, flying into action. Here’s what else Adult Swim teased about season two in a press release: “In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark’s alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before.”

Playing 20-something versions of DC’s much-loved characters are Jack Quaid (Superman/Clark Kent), Alice Lee (Lois Lane), and Ishmael Sahid (Jimmy Olsen). My Adventures With Superman is executive produced by Sam Register, and Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher are co-executive producers and showrunners, with Josie Campbell co-producing.

