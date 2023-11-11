Forget Cars, We’re All Driving Rhino Mechs Now

If man were meant to move around at high speed, God would have given us wheels. The scourge of the automobile must be stamped out before it consumes us and society entirely. If you need something to help you stamp with more strength and authority, look no further than the Sansei SR-02 quadruped walking robot ride. This little guy will help turn society around. All we need is a weird little rhinoceros mech guy in our lives.

Unveiled at last month’s Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, the SR-02 is a car-sized walking transporter for four adult humans. This is the second version of the walker that Sansei has built, and while it’s not exactly the fastest thing in the world, it’s just incredible to look at. This is the kind of impractical thing Dave Filoni would dream up for a Star Wars cartoon, and that’s the kind of wacky world I want to live in.

My favourite line in Sansei’s press release about the SR-02 is this one: “We will seek for further development of the ride to bring about a practical use.” Yes! This is human ingenuity at its best. We made a thing, but we don’t exactly have a purpose for the thing yet. What do you think it would be good for?

Depending how much weight the SR-02 can carry, I could see this machine being good at hauling big stuff around a job site or transporting people up and down big flights of stairs or something. What’s important is that it looks like a big droid, and that’s cool enough for me. The orange stripe is a killer addition. Whoever painted that on deserves a raise.

I’ll take twenty, please. I’d like to race them against my friends.