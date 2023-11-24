Find a Place in Your Heart for This Sad-Looking Fuldamobil

The holidays are a time for the best of humanity to show itself, to rise to the surface and do good unto others. This little blue German microcar is in desperate need of someone to show it some compassion. This little old friend-shaped car needs a warm garage for the new year, and you’re just the person to give it one. Go rescue this Fuldamobil Type S, and never let it spend a night out in the cold again.

Based on the same architecture as its predecessor Type N “Silver Flea,” the Type S received a much more aerodynamic rounded body shape, turning it from a slab-sided can of ham into a three-wheeled Porsche 356-esque micro machine. This one was built under contract at the NWF factory, where around 1,000 cars per month were cranked out as demand outpaced what Fuldamobil could build in its own factory. The NWF cars, like this one, featured a 200cc ILO-Motorenwerke aircooled single-cylinder engine making around 9.5 horsepower.

This little guy is a smidge rough around the edges, but it appears to have most of its components intact, and could likely be driven with just a bit of tinkering. These cars are so incredibly simple, in that they operate a bit like large scooters. With a bit of elbow grease, I’m almost sure it’ll crank over and start up. You want to throw caution to the wind and give it a shot yourself.

Okay, definitely throw a new cover on that seat before you drive it, though. Or at least a moving blanket or something. Ew.

This Fulda is located in the Czech Republic (just 10 miles from the German border), and the seller is asking $12,500 for the privilege of bringing home a new friend. As the temperatures start approaching freezing, you’ll really want to hurry. We can’t let this little guy freeze and starve just sitting out in the Czech countryside. Bring him home. We all love a weird little guy, don’t we folks?

