The Logitech Litra Beam LX Will Make You Look Like You Have A Good Skincare Routine

I have the kind of complexion that ghosts would charitably describe as “a bit pale”. I don’t need reflectors when I ride my bike at night, because my skin does the job, and I say this while being the most tanned I have ever been. But, instead of looking like Snow White, the complicated topography of my face gives off “animatronic character in a Haunted Mansion ride” vibes whenever I’m on a Zoom call. I tell you all this because it explains why I need something like the Logitech Litra Beam LX so much.

I’ve been taking the Logitech Litra Beam LX for a test recently, and I think I’m in love, as long as I ignore the price tag ($269.95).

What is the Logitech Litra Beam LX?

The Logitech Litra Beam LX is a dual sided light bar. On one side, it has a white light to make you look good on camera, and on the other side it has RGB Lightsync lights, for all the gamers out there who want the aesthetic. It is truly the “business in the front, party in the back” of keylights.

This is similar to last year’s cheaper Logitech Litra Beam, which had the white side, but no RGB side. However, as all gamers know, RBG is essential, otherwise Geoff Keighley personally comes to your home to take your computer away.

Logitech Litra Beam LX Set Up

Image: Alice Clarke

Set up was super easy. This unit uses main power, in addition to a USB connection (or Bluetooth) to your computer, so you will need to make sure you have a spare power point wherever you want to set it up. Plugging it into the wall does mean that it’s less portable, and that you have to faff about with more cable organisation, but it also means that the light is brighter. Most of the USB-powered key lights I’ve used haven’t really been effective enough to be worth the effort, so the extra oomph is welcome here.

There are a lot of ways you can put the light on the stand, making it nice and versatile. But I do recommend being gentle when adjusting. The stand itself seems really solid and can survive a lot, but when I tried to push the light down to test the various angles, one of the cable organisers snapped off and shot across the room with alarming velocity. Nothing important broke, but I was unimpressed.

Aside from that, though, I was impressed with the different ways it could be placed on a desk, and overall I am a fan.

There is software to install to set up the various light patterns, but it’s all pretty straightforward.

Performance

Image: Alice Clarke

With the light on my face, I glow. Not in the “glow in the dark star stuck on a child’s bedroom ceiling” way that I usually do, but in the way that I almost look like I have a skincare routine that works. The tones are really nice, I think there’s something there for most complexions. It’s simple to cycle through the tones to find the right one for you, and adjust the brightness to suit your conditions.

The RGB on the wall added a nice touch of whimsy. It’s nothing you haven’t seen before. But having them both in one neat package is a nice touch.

Logitech Litra Beam LX Verdict

It’s great, you’ll love it. Those who want the RGB features should get this model, if it fits in their budget. But at $269.95, it is quite expensive. If you want basically the same thing for less, just without the RGB features, there’s always last year’s (now discontinued) Logitech Litra Beam, which is exactly that, and can probably be found second hand somewhere. But, either way, if you’re after a key light, this one is really great.

Image: Alice Clarke