Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

1. LinkedIn doing hyper LinkedIn things

If AI might be responsible for jobs being lost, then the tech could be used to get another one at least that’s what LinkedIn is trying to do. Users of the career-centric social network can access an AI-powered “job seeker coach” starting now to guide them to their next job. The Microsoft-owned LinkedIn hopes to move artificial intelligence to the forefront of users’ experience and aims to help job seekers prepare for their dream jobs.

2. Netflix’s ad tier is working

Reuters is reporting that Netflix’s ad-supported tier had reached 15 million active users per month, a year after it launched the cheaper plan to revive subscriber growth and revenue following a slowdown. Block people from sharing accounts, offer a cheap subscription, recipe to be hated, but also paid. That’s really all there is to it.

3. SkyMesh given a warning from the ACMA

The ACMA has directed Brisbane-based telco provider SkyMesh Pty Ltd to comply with the Telecommunications Consumer Protections (TCP) Code after it said the business did not provide its customers with a summary of its satellite internet service offering when required. Under that TCP Code, all telcos must have a critical information summary on their website for each product, service, and plan they sell. An ACMA investigation was launched following a consumer complaint and the ACMA found SkyMesh breached the rules by not providing a critical information summary for post-paid internet services it sold over the phone to around 11,600 customers between August 2019 and July 2023.

4. Kmart fined

The ACMA has been busy, this morning announcing Kmart Australia has paid a $1,303,500 infringement notice, after the regulator found the retailer sent more than 200,000 marketing emails that were in breach of Australian spam laws. The 212,471 messages were sent between July 2022 and May 2023 to customers who thought they had actually unsubscribed. Read more here.

5. NBN Fixed Wireless upgrades complete

The federal government yesterday went out with an announcement that said it was delivering on its plan for a better National Broadband Network, pointing to the completion of the first NBN Fixed Wireless upgrades to around 16,000 homes and businesses on the NSW South Coast and the Queensland Sunshine Coast. Across the two regions, 3,200 premises originally receiving NBN satellite services are now eligible for NBN Fixed Wireless. This is in addition to more than 1,000 premises relocated from the satellite footprint to the fixed wireless footprint in March 2023 under the investment. Read more about that over here.

