Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning all. It’s the last Monday of November, and we’re about to enter the silly season – things will likely slow down on the news side of things from here on out, but who knows? Maybe more CEOs will be booted from the top job (and maybe some will return?). Let’s get stuck in.

1. Spot becomes an artist

As reported by The Guardian, ‘propaganda artist’ Agnieszka Pilat is currently ‘teaching’ Boston Dynamics robotic dogs (the units are commonly known as ‘Spot’ the Dog) to paint, with a live exhibit on the way. In the National Gallery of Victoria, three Spot units, known as Basia, Vanya, and Bunny, will be painting live in a purpose-built studio. “You know old cat ladies?” Pilat told The Guardian. “It is my dream to be an old robot lady. And 50 years from now, I think it’ll be possible.”

2. Kmart trials click and collect warehouse kiosk

As reported by itNews, Kmart Australia is beginning to trial a click and collect warehouse kiosk system, wherein which a customer can use a kiosk, enter their order information, and have it brought directly to them “via warehouse robotics that work behind the scenes,” according to the head of fulfilment operations for Kmart and Target Australia Ben Smith. The first place to have the system operate is Melbourne’s Eastland store, involving a closed-off room that leads to the warehouse, and a conveyor belt which your order is placed upon. The future is now.

3. Crypto ‘a haven for criminals’, who would have thought?

As reported by The Australian, Wisetech Global founder Richard White is warning that crypto is a dangerous haven for cybercriminals, and is calling for governments to ban the payment of such digital currencies to ransom groups. “Cybersecurity is incredibly complex and it has become an arms race. On one side there are the defenders and on the other side, the attackers,” the logistics company founder told The Australian. “I think taking the defence in depth approach (to cybersecurity) is very important, because you do have to build up a strong set of defences rather than just relying on the outer perimeter. But ultimately, the better thing to do would be to recognise that cryptocurrency is largely used for crime.”

4. Meta spokesperson on Moscow’s wanted list

As reported by The Verge, Meta’s communications director Andy Stone is now on Russia’s wanted list, “under an article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” according to Russian state news agency TASS. His arrest was ordered in absentia for allegedly “aiding terrorism”, and Stone has supposedly been on the wanted list since February. It’s worth noting that both Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook are banned in Russia for “extremist activities”.

5. GabeN to appear before court in Steam anti-trust case

Wrapping things up this morning, and Gabe Newell, the CEO of global gaming giant Valve, the operator of the most popular PC games marketplace Steam, has been ordered to appear in person to testify in an antitrust case in the U.S.. As reported by PC Gamer, Wolfire Games filed the antitrust suit in 2021, alleging that Valve suppresses competition in the PC gaming market through Steam’s platform dominance, through which Valve takes a sizeable cut of all game sales (30 per cent on top of all sales up to $US10 million, then 25 per cent on sales up to $US50 million, then 20 per cent after that).

BONUS ITEM: Quantum computers really have that effect on people.

I like how quantum computers look like quantum computers. Are you building a temple so silent the universe speaks its nature aloud? Could have guessed https://t.co/qxUmm9FGbd — Low ρ UFO (@LowRhoUfo) November 25, 2023

Have a wonderful week.