The Next iPhone Will Have an Easier Time Texting Android’s Green Bubbles

Could it be? Is Apple finally relenting and letting Android users frolic in its walled garden? 9to5Mac reports that an Apple spokesperson has revealed that RCS support is on the docket for next year’s iPhone launch. That means more parity for Android users’ messages to iPhone wielders.

To be clear, enabling RCS on the Apple side will not allow iMessage for non-iOS users. (Unless you’re using a Nothing Phone, that is.) Android users will continue to be Green Bubbles. But at least their iPhone-using friends and family will see emoji reactions and message receipts, helping take the sting off the lifestyle they’ve chosen for themselves.

The Apple spokesperson said the iPhone will support RCS by adopting the GSM Association’s RCS Universal Profile. Apple writes:

We believe RCS Universal Profile will offer a better interoperability experience when compared to SMS or MMS. This will work alongside iMessage, which will continue to be the best and most secure messaging experience for Apple users.

There is no mention of Google or the Android operating system in Apple’s statement to 9to5Mac. The Cupertino company even doubled down on the fact that RCS isn’t end-to-end encrypted like iMessage. Apple still believes its solution is “the best and most secure” for users.

I reached out to the company to ask for confirmation of this statement. I’ll let you know if I hear back.

I’ll take it. I’ll take whatever scraps Apple dishes out to make my life easier as I chat with iPhone friends. This is the best compromise Apple could offer in its position, and it helps soften some of the blow of fragmentation between Android ecosystems. At the end of the day, we’re all just trying to send a message to someone. There shouldn’t be communication barriers.