Star Wars: The Phantom Menace’s Official 25th Anniversary Poster Is Now Available

“Every generation has a legend. Every journey has a first step. Every saga has a beginning.” This week, that saga once again begins in movie theaters with Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, returning for not just May the Fourth Be With You, but its 25th anniversary, happening May 19. In its honor, Lucasfilm once again teamed up with artist Matt Ferguson to create a poster befitting of such an occasion. And while you’ve certainly seen the image in theaters or on billboards, now, finally, you can bring it home.

Lucasfilm has teamed up with Acme Archives and Bottleneck Gallery to release this beautiful poster in four different editions, all of which are on sale right now at bottleneckgallery.com. Head there to buy or slide through our slideshow to see all four versions, what makes them different, and how much they cost.

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace 25th anniversary by Matt Ferguson – Regular Edition

Image: Matt Ferguson/Lucasfilm

Here’s the regular version. It’s a 24 x 36 inch screenprint released in a timed edition from right now through 11:59 p.m. ET on May 5. It costs $US65.

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace 25th anniversary by Matt Ferguson – Japanese Edition

Image: Matt Ferguson/Lucasfilm

This is a Japanese language version which is also a 24 x 36 inch screenprint released in a timed edition from right now through 11:59 p.m. ET on May 5. It also costs $US65.

Star Wars: Episode I -The Phantom Menace 25th anniversary by Matt Ferguson – Variant Edition

Image: Matt Ferguson/Lucasfilm

Here’s the black-and-white color variant. It’s a 24 x 36 inch screenprint in a limited edition of 425. It costs $US85.

Star Wars: Episode I -The Phantom Menace 25th anniversary by Matt Ferguson – Variant Japanese Edition

Image: Matt Ferguson/Lucasfilm

Here’s the black-and-white color variant in Japanese. It’s a 24 x 36 inch screenprint in a limited edition of 425. It also costs $US85.