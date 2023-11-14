Oh No, Asus’ Expensive Evangelion-Themed Motherboard Has a Typo

Asus just launched its ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 motherboard, and a screen on its left reads “Evangenlion” instead of “Evangelion.” Tragic, I know. This is a $US700 limited edition motherboard and is the second iteration the company has released in collaboration with the wildly popular anime Neon Genesis Evangelion.

The typo can easily be spotted in multiple places. You can see it right on the product page on Asus’ website or in this unboxing video from JayzTwoCents. From the pictures, it looks like the typo is only on a screen on the left side of the motherboard. The red and orange colourway is inspired by Evangelion Unit 2, piloted by everyone’s favorite redhead, Asuka Langley Soryu

While it is an expensive mistake to make, at least the motherboard is a limited edition, so there are only a few of these pieces. But since they’re limited edition, it’s also highly unlikely that Asus is going to fix the issue. Also, the motherboard is sold out on the site anyway.

You can only buy a used version of it retailing for a couple of hundred bucks more than the original price. The funny thing is that while this is pretty embarrassing, some users think it’s “endearing,” while others, like our own Lead Editor and in-house Evangelion fan, Jorge Jimenez, say it “feels” like a mistake the anime’s main hero, Shinji Ikari, would “make in a heartbeat and then spiral into a deep depression for three episodes.”

Typo aside, the motherboard we’re talking about is pretty hardcore in terms of specs. You get a 20 + 1 + 2 VRM design, support for PCIe 5.0 SSDs, Wi-Fi 7, and a ton of USB ports. In fact, according to Digital Trends, it’s one of the best motherboards you can get your hands on.