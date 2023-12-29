A SpaceX Booster Falls and Breaks, and More Science News of the Week

Our top science stories this week include a physics experiment to turn light into matter, an update from NASA’s Juno mission (it’s about to make a close encounter with Jupiter’s moon Io), and a roundup of the best archaeological discoveries of 2023.
Physicists Designed an Experiment to Turn Light Into Matter
Plasma could be wrangled to collide photons and yield matter, according to physicists who ran simulations to explore the practical applications of a world-famous equation. – Isaac Schultz Read More
The Best Places to See Fossils in the United States
Into fossils? Taking a road trip across the country and looking for a side quest? Perhaps you’re just looking for an escape from modernity writ large. Well, these are the places for you. – Isaac Schultz Read More
The Best Archaeological Discoveries of 2023
Few disciplines are as full of drama and surprises as archaeology, and this year was no exception. Archaeologists and anthropologists mined ancient genomes, excavated Roman weaponry from caves near the Dead Sea, and found a still-standing shipwreck at the bottom of Lake Huron. – Isaac Schultz Read More
Firefly’s Alpha Rocket Put a Satellite in the Wrong Orbit
Following a successful liftoff, Firefly’s Alpha rocket seems to have misplaced its payload due to a second stage anomaly. The mission, called “Fly the Lightning,” was carrying a satellite developed by Lockheed Martin to test an electronically steerable antenna. – Passant Rabie Read More
Juno Spacecraft Gears Up for Closest Look at Jupiter’s Tormented Moon
NASA’s curious Jupiter probe is getting chummier with the planet’s most erratic moon, Io. The Juno spacecraft will carry out the closest encounter any mission has had with the volcanic moon in over 20 years, collecting valuable clues about its mysterious activity. – Passant Rabie Read More
Iconic SpaceX Booster Falls and Breaks in the Ocean
A Falcon 9 first-stage booster broke apart after completing its 19th mission, tipping over on the floating droneship in the Atlantic Ocean due to high winds. – Passant Rabie Read More
Man Gets Eye Exam, Learns He’s Had a Splinter Stuck in His Cornea for 15 Years
Talk about an eyesore. In a case report this month, doctors have described finding a wooden splinter lodged inside a man’s cornea for apparently 15 years. – Ed Cara Read More
NASA Astronauts Test Out Moon Elevator for 2025 Landing Mission
Ahead of NASA’s long-awaited return to crewed Moon landings, the space agency is testing an elevator that will carry astronauts from their spacecraft to the lunar surface. If all goes as planned, this elevator will be ready for the Artemis 3 and 4 missions, ambitiously set for 2025 and 2028. – Passant Rabie Read More
5 Real Medical Treatments That Sound Like Sci-Fi
Modern medicine has extended our lives and reduced suffering in all kinds of ways. Many of the impactful interventions we have available today have been around for a long time, like antibiotics, most painkillers, and various forms of cancer screening. But every once in a while, scientists come up with novel treatments that jump the line from “cool” to “whoa.” Here are five sci-fi medical innovations that are already here or close to fruition. – Ed Cara Read More
Being a Hypochondriac Might Help Send You to an Early Grave, Study Suggests
Being overly worried about getting sick may, actually, help send you to an early grave, new research out this month suggests. The study found that people diagnosed with hypochondriasis were noticeably more likely to die during the study period than those without it. – Ed Cara Read More
