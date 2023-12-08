Actor Alan Ruck Sued After Rivian R1T EV Crash Results in Brain Injuries

Actor Alan Ruck, star of Succession and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, was driving through Hollywood in his Rivian R1T on Halloween night when a somewhat mysterious traffic crash occurred. Ruck’s electric pickup was stopped waiting for a red light when the truck allegedly rapidly accelerated forward into the back of a Hyundai Elantra before hitting a BMW X3 and then blasting headlong through the wall of a nearby pizza shop. The Elantra driver was pushed out into the intersection, where it t-boned another driver. The whole scene was an absolute mess, and the Elantra driver, Horacio Vela, is now suing for damages, including trauma and brain injuries.

Ruck claims he doesn’t know what happened to cause the truck to scream forward from a standstill. Investigators initially blamed the truck, but Rivian says the truck was acting normally. Police on the scene ruled out intoxication on Ruck’s part. At this point, everything was handed off to the insurance companies to sort out, but we all know how difficult it can be to work within the confines of the American car insurance cabal. Apparently, Ruck’s insurer, State Farm, refuses to pay for the injuries, because it will not accept responsibility on Ruck’s behalf for the crash.

“Ruck says he doesn’t know what happened, and the Los Angeles Police Department says it was a vehicle issue while Rivian, the manufacturer, says the truck was working properly,” Neama Rahmani, an attorney for Vela, told NBC News. “In this case, multiple people were hit, and a business was damaged. We believe Ruck is responsible for the damages, and we filed a lawsuit to subpoena evidence and witnesses to prove our case.”

The 32-year-old Vela blacked out at the scene of the crash, and was taken to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma brain bleed. As a result of the crash, he now reports memory issues, fogginess, and dizziness.

Screenshot: OSV_405 on YouTube

