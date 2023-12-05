Amazon’s Spider-Man Noir Show Has Tapped Punisher’s Showrunner

Dogpool returns in another new look at Deadpool 3. New Percy Jackson character posters take a look at its young cast. Get another look at Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu. Plus, what’s coming on Rick & Morty and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Spoilers, away!

Dust Bunny

Meanwhile, Collider reports David Dastmalchian will star alongside Mads Mikkelson and Sigourney Weaver in Dust Bunny, the feature debut of Bryan Fuller (Hannibal, Pushing Daises) following “an eight-year-old girl [who] enlists the help of her intriguing neighbor to kill the monster under her bed she believes ate her family.” Details on his character are not available at this time.

Evil Dead

Bruce Campbell once again confirmed more Evil Dead movies are on the way in a recent interview with Collider.

We’re going to do them probably more like every two to three years now, rather than every 10 years. But, hey, we’ve seen with Star Wars — you don’t want to wear people out. Keep them guessing! We never wore out our welcome with Evil Dead because we never choked them. We were very happy with what Lee Cronin did. He did a great job, to the point where he’s going to be hard to employ again because everybody wants to use him now. So we’ll see if we get him back or not! It’s made the most money of any Evil Dead movie so far at $US140 million. So, yeah, you bet your bottom dollar we’re going to do a few more.

Deadpool 3

Dogpool kisses Wade in a new image from Deadpool 3.

Robert Egger’s Nosferatu

TotalFilm also has another new image of Nicholas Hoult in Robert Egger’s Nosferatu.

Photo: Universal

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station turn against each other when a third world war breaks out on Earth in the trailer for I.S.S., starring Ariana DeBose, Chris Messina, Pilou Asbaek , John Gallagher Jr., Costa Ronin and Masha Mashkova.

I.S.S. | Official Trailer | Bleecker Street



Spider-Man Noir

Variety reports that Punisher showrunner Steve Lightfoot will co-showrun the Amazon series, which will be set in the 1930s and follow an “older, grizzled” superhero, who is, apparently, not Peter Parker, as Spider-Man Noir is in other continuities, according to the trade.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

DiscussingFilm has three new character posters of Percy, Annabeth and Grover in Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

New character posters for ‘PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS’. pic.twitter.com/1ruL0BfIhc — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 4, 2023

Carol & The End of the World

When a planet hurtling towards Earth spells the extinction of all human life, a woman has no idea how she’d like to spend her remaining time in the trailer for Carol & The End of the World, a limited animated series coming to Netflix this December 15.

Carol & The End of The World | Official Trailer | Netflix

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Apple TV+ has also released a new mid-season trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters — Legacy | Apple TV+

Rick and Morty

Finally, Rick discovers proof of the afterlife in the trailer for “Mort: Ragnarick,” next Sunday’s episode of Rick and Morty.

Tune into #AdultSwim on Sunday, December 10th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 7, “Mort: Ragnarick”! pic.twitter.com/TPALlOeXgt — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) December 4, 2023

