Electric Formula E Car ‘Like Having Sex With a Rubber Doll,’ Former F1 Driver Robert Kubica Says

Former Formula 1 driver Robert Kubica equated racing in electric open-wheel series Formula E to having sex with an inflatable doll, e-Formula.news reports. The 39-year-old Polish competitor has competed in three different FIA world championships but has no interest in contesting the all-electric single-seater category. Kubica is set to race in the FIA World Endurance Championship with AF Corse in a Ferrari 499P Hypercar next year.

Kubica recently appeared on an Italian-language podcast called Gurulandia and was asked about Formula E, e-Formula.news reports. He answered, “I have a saying that you can’t actually say out loud, driving there is like having sex with a rubber doll.” It’s a provocative response, but it’s weird that Kubica implies that he knows what a night of passion with a sex doll feels like. He added, “For me, a competitive car has to make noise. I will always remember that smell when I was standing in the pit lane in 2006 and Alonso drove past in the Renault.”

Kubica made his F1 debut in 2006 with BMW Sauber. He survived a dramatic 75g crash during the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix and took his only F1 win in Montreal the following year. His F1 career was tragically cut short in 2011 by a near-fatal crash in a regional Italian rally. An Armco barrier impaled his Škoda Fabia, and the metal rail almost sliced his right arm off.

Kubica made a comeback to F1 with Williams in 2019, his last full-time season. Before his F1 return, he competed in the FIA World Rally Championship and hinted at a potential move to Formula E. He tested with the DS Virgin team in 2017 to try out the machinery and see if he could operate it with his physical impairment.

The current generation of Formula E cars isn’t child’s play. They weigh over 1,850 pounds and aren’t equipped with power steering. Formula E is divisive for most drivers, but it is still physically grueling to maneuver around the tightly street circuits while racing wheel-to-wheel with other drivers.

Photo: Philippe Nanchino/Eurasia Sport Images (Getty Images)

