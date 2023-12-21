Elon Doubles Down On The Whole ‘Cybertruck Boat’ Thing

After years of delay after delay, Tesla has finally delivered a few Cybertrucks. It won’t be built in large numbers anytime soon, but it does sort of technically exist. Is it probably unsafe? You betcha. Still, if you have $US120,000 on hand, you should be able to get one relatively soon… As long as you live in California or Texas. And when you do eventually get your Cybertruck, at some point, Elon Musk insists you’ll be able to use it as a boat once Tesla releases its Cybertruck Boat Modification Package.

A little over a year ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted, “Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren’t too choppy.” Whether Musk was serious at the time or not, it was mostly treated as a joke, because why would anyone take that seriously? How was a truck going to cross a sea under its own power? Surely, like so much of what Musk said, it would quickly be forgotten and never mentioned again except by people poking fun at his history of making ridiculous claims.

We are going to offer a mod package that enables Cybertruck to traverse at least 100m of water as a boat.



Mostly just need to upgrade cabin door seals. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2023

Fast forward to today, though, and Elon has doubled down on the whole “Tesla Cybertruck can be a boat” thing. Responding to a Tesla stan who shared a clip from a Jay Leno video on the Cybertruck where Lars Moravy, Tesla’s vice president of vehicle engineering, claimed the 7,000-pound Cybertruck “almost floats,” and with a little creativity, you might be able to add an outboard motor to the back and use it as a boat, Musk replied, “We are going to offer a mod package that enables Cybertruck to traverse at least 100m of water as a boat. Mostly just need to upgrade cabin door seals.”

So yeah. He’s still invested in making that idea a reality. Will it ever happen? Who knows. But Elon said it twice, so you know it’s definitely coming eventually one day. Maybe.

