Half-Eleven Is The V8-Powered Porsche Hot Rod You Never Knew You Wanted

The Half11 project has been a several-year process to build the ideal car dream shared by the Bridan brothers behind Southern California’s Oil Stain Lab. The idea behind this ridiculous car is the kind of thing only a kid could dream up, as they long ago dreamed about smashing a 911 and an IndyCar together. They started with the rusty shell of an old 912, and it’s been a seat-of-the-pants build ever since.

They’ve made that dream come true, but it looks a little more like a Can Am car or a Targa Florio-dominating 908/3 than a 911. And if I were a betting man, I’d wager there isn’t much 911 left in this project at all, let alone half. All of the original bodywork has been shaped and re-done to the point that it’s not really recognizable as a 911 anymore, outside of the upright headlamps and bulbous fender tops. That doesn’t mean it isn’t cool as shit, because it definitely is.

The ‘Half 11′ Is A 650bhp, LS V8-Powered Custom Porsche The ‘Half 11′ Is A 650bhp, LS V8-Powered Custom Porsche

Everyone’s favorite rotary-powered smile-on-two-legs, Rob Dahm, got an opportunity to drive this machine for his Top Gear YouTube show American Tuned, and he’s only the fourth person to ever be behind the wheel. It’s quite obvious that he has a lot of very nice things to say about this car, and it is very interesting to get a behind-the-scenes look at this weird machine I’ve seen all over Instagram for the last few years.

If this were my car, I probably would have tried harder to stick with a Porsche flat-six powerplant, as that’s just a totally different sound and driving experience. That said, I will commend the brothers for working so hard to make this LS-based Chevrolet V8 sound wholly unlike any other LS ever built.

This is a really cool car, and they made a really cool video about it. Check it out!

Want more Aussie car news? Here’s every EV we’ve reviewed in the last two years, all the EVs we can expect down under soon, and our guide to finding EV chargers across the country. Check out our dedicated Cars tab for more.