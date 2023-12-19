Hyundai Will Reportedly Sell 70 Street-Legal Examples Of Its Dreamy Angular EV Sports Car

Hyundai’s stunning N Vision 74 concept is heading for a limited-release production run in 2026, according to a report from Korea’s ET News. The hydrogen-and-battery-electric hybrid sports car was unveiled in July of 2022, and has been running laps around the minds of enthusiasts everywhere ever since. The N Vision 74 will allegedly hit showrooms in 2026, though only 100 examples will be built, and thirty of them will be reserved by Hyundai for racing.

Hyundai claims the concept produces 671 horsepower from a set of electric motors and a small-ish high-voltage battery. The car achieves up to 400 miles of range thanks to an onboard hydrogen fuel cell range extender. There’s not much word on the car’s performance stats, except that it’ll run from 0-60 in under four seconds. The reports surrounding the production model seem to indicate it’ll be even more powerful, pumping out as much as 800 horsepower, and targeting a sub-three-second 0-60 time. Unfortunately, Hyundai has tempered range expectations, targeting 400-480 kilometres for the production units.

If the Ioniq 5 N is any indication of what Hyundai can do with high-performance electric machines, this modern reinterpretation of the Hyundai Pony Coupe should be a barrel of laughs, plus a riot and a half to drive.

There’s no telling yet what the N Vision 74 might cost or when it will be available for order, but expect it to not be cheap. With both a battery electric propulsion system and a hydrogen fuel cell onboard, this is going to be a pricey car to build. Even with an extra-high 800-horsepower supercar pricetag, you can expect Hyundai will lose money on every one of these it sells. If it hits the kind of price I expect it might, it’d better be a game-changing car to draw that level of clientele.

Image: Hyundai

Want more Aussie car news? Here’s every EV we’ve reviewed in the last two years, all the EVs we can expect down under soon, and our guide to finding EV chargers across the country. Check out our dedicated Cars tab for more.