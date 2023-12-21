The News Of Tomorrow, Today

A Sneak Peek At JB Hi-Fi’s 2023 Boxing Day Sales

Lauren Rouse
Surviving the Christmas shopping rush is one thing, but the Boxing Day sales are where the real shopping chaos begins. It’s at this time that JB Hi-Fi really delivers the goods, slashing prices on pretty much everything. While Boxing Day is still a few days away, we’ve perused the early JB Hi-Fi catalogue and pulled together some of the best sales you can get at JB from now until January 3.

Bear in mind some extra JB Hi-Fi Boxing Day-specific deals will likely be revealed in the coming days, so stay tuned to the website for more details. If you’d like to take a peek at the current catalogue, you can do that here.

The best Boxing Day deals from JB Hi-Fi’s sale this year

JB Hi-Fi Boxing Day TV sales:

  • Samsung 85-inch 4K Crystal Smart LED TV – $1788 ($1207 off)
  • Samsung 75-inch 4K QLED Smart TV – $1788 ($1207 off)
  • LG 65-inch OLED evo 4K Smart TV – $3388 ($1907 off)
  • LG 55-inch 4K OLED evo Smart TV – $2088 ($1207 off)
  • Sony 55-inch 4K Google LED TV – $1695 ($600 off)

JB Hi-Fi Boxing Day home appliance deals:

  • Ecovacs T9 Robotic Vac + Mop – $499 ($500 off)
  • Dyson Cyclone V10 – $699 ($100 off)
  • Dyson Gen5detect Absolute – $1097 ($452 off)
  • Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool Formaldehyde Purifying Fan Heater – $947 ($202 off)
  • Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee Machine with Aeroccino – $199 ($60 off)
  • DeLonghi Magnifica Evo Fully Automatic Coffee Machine – $899 ($100 off)
  • Ninja 5.2L XL Air Fryer – $139 ($60 off)
  • Nutribullet 900W Mega Pack – $98 ($21 off)

JB Hi-Fi Boxing Day gadget sales:

  • Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max – $59 ($60 off, ends 31/12)
  • Google Chromecast with Google TV 4K – $79 ($20 off, ends 31/12)
  • Dyson Corrale Cordless Straightener – $548 ($151 off)
  • Dyson Airwrap and Multi-Styler Complete Long (Blue/Blush) – $698 ($251)
  • DualSense Wireless Controller – $79
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Smartwatch – $199 ($200 off)

JB Hi-Fi Boxing Day audio deals:

  • Sonos Beam Compact Smart Soundbar Gen 2 – $622 ($177 off)
  • Sonos Sub Mini – $545 ($154 off)
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro – $249 ($100 off)
  • BOSE SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker – $89 ($90 off)

JB Hi-Fi Boxing Day computer sales:

  • ASUS 15-inch Vivobook Notebook – $999 ($400 off)
  • HP 13-inch Envy X360 2-in-1 Notebook – $1199 ($700 off)
  • MSi Katana 15 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop – $1299 ($550 off)
  • ASUS 15-inch Chromebook – $299 ($300 off)
  • Samsung 25-inch UHD Monitor – $349 ($210 off)
  • Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G6 Gaming Monitor – $799 ($300 off)

JB Hi-Fi Boxing Day mobile deals:

  • Samsung S23 Ultra 256GB – $1599 ($350 off)
  • Samsung Galaxy S23+ 256GB – $1299 ($350 off)
  • Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 128GB – $599 ($100 off)
  • Motorola razr 40 256GB – $799 ($200 off)
  • Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB – $1349 ($350 off)
  • Google Pixel 8 128GB – $999 ($200 off)

As mentioned JB Hi-Fi will likely have a full catalogue in the coming days, so keep an eye out for that if you want to snag more bargains.

