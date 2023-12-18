Clean Up With up to $550 off During Dyson’s Early Boxing Day Sale

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While Boxing Day doesn’t officially start until December 26, that hasn’t stopped Dyson from getting ahead of the pack with some early sales. The cult-favourite vacuum brand is currently slashing up to $550 off its elite stick vacuums, hair care products and purifier fans.

So, if you’ve been holding out for a new stick vacuum, or maybe you want to treat someone to the AirWrap, here are the best deals available during Dyson’s Boxing Day sale.

Best Boxing Day 2023 sales for Dyson vacuum cleaners

Image: Dyson

During Dyson’s Boxing Day sale, you can nab up to $550 off a range of its vacuum cleaners. You’ve got more budget-friendly options in the Dyson V8 range, mid-range options with the Cyclone V10 and higher-end options with the V15 Detect and Gen 5 Detect.

Depending on your budget, these are all solid picks. However, if you want to go big, when Gizmodo Australia reviewed the Gen 5 Detect, we were blown away by the experience, calling it “Dyson’s best cordless vacuum cleaner yet.”

You can shop all of the Boxing Day deals for Dyson vacuum cleaner below:

Best Boxing Day 2023 sales for Dyson hair care appliances

Image: Dyson

While Dyson’s bread and butter lie in its vacuum cleaner range, its hair care range is also hot stuff. During this Boxing Day sale, you can save $150 off the Dyson Corrale hair straightener and Supersonic hair dryer, and $250 off the Airwrap multi-styler. As a bonus, if you pick up the Blue Blush edition of the Airwrap, Supersonic or Corrale, Dyson will also chuck in a complimentary gift.

If you buy any of these hair care products, you’ll also be able to pick up a Dyson Supersonic for $399 (the discount is applied after you add the initial product to your cart).

To help you out, we’ve laid it all out for you below:

Best Boxing Day 2023 sales for Dyson purifiers and fans

Image: Dyson

As we head into a scorcher of a summer, it’s not a bad time to re-assess your home’s cooling options. These Dyson fans act as air purifiers, making them a great asset if you or someone in your household struggles with seasonal or pet allergies. The Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus and Pure Hot+Cool can also double as heaters, so you’ll never have to put them away as the weather changes.

If you spring for the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde purifying fan, this model offers superior air filtering technology, sealed to a HEPA H13 standard, but also detects and destroys any formaldehyde in a room.

Here are the Dyson purifiers and fans that are currently on sale:

You can find the rest of Dyson’s Boxing Day 2023 sales here.

Image: Dyson