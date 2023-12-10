Magic: The Gathering Gets Mysterious and Murderous in Its Latest Expansion

A new Magic: The Gathering set is nearly upon us—and taking players back to the grim world of Ravnica and its guilds for a bit of a twist: who drew blood at Karlov Manor? It’s a question fans will try and solve not just in the run up to the new expansion, but through its cards… and through a very peculiar Clue crossover.

Murders at Karlov Manor focuses on the investigations of Alquist Proft, the finest detective in all of Ravnica, as he and other sleuths are tasked with hunting down a killer at the titular Karlov estate. With themeing that kicks off in a series of daily puzzles alongside the set’s pre-release window on February 2, 2024, Murders itself will also include 13 “Mystery File” cards within the actual set, with their own puzzles to solve as they try to find out whodunit, alongside story-themed spotlights that weave the murder mystery plot across your collection, as well as themed alt art cards—including some with an invisible ink treatment to amplify the detective vibes.

Image: Wizards of the Coast

All that culminates in Magic’s latest weird crossover—although not in a set of cards themselves, or at least, not really. After Murders at Karlov Manor launches wide on February 9, a few weeks later on February 23 Hasbro will release Ravnica: Clue Edition, a special amalgam take on both Magic and the classic mystery board game. Complete with special cards to play inspired by Clue, it’s a race against time to solve the death of a Guildmage… and a race against your fellow investigators, who you can do battle with to eliminate from the proceedings.

Click through to see tons more cards from Murders at Karlov Manor!

Alquist Proft, Master Sleuth

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Alquist Proft, Master Sleuth

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Aurelia, the Law Above

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Aurelia, the Law Above

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Aurelia, the Law Above

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Aurelia, the Law Above

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Benthic Criminologists

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Burden of Proof

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Curious Cadaver

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Curious Cadaver

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Deduce

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Deduce

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Demand Answers

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Demand Answers

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Dining Room

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Fanatical Strength

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Fanatical Strength

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Gleaming Geardrake

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Gleaming Geardrake

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Hotshot Investigators

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Lead Pipe

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Lightning Helix

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Magnifying Glass

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Meddling Youths

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Meddling Youths

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Novice Inspector

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Out Cold

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Rakdos, Patron of Chaos

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Rakdos, Patron of Chaos

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Rakdos, Patron of Chaos

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Rakdos, Patron of Chaos

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Senator Peacock

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Shock

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Steam Vents

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Topiary Panther

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Wojek Investigator

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Wojek Investigator

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Basic Forest

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Basic Island

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Basic Mountain

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Basic Plains

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Basic Swamp

Image: Wizards of the Coast