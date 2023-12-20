See the Breathtaking Power of Iceland’s Volcanic Eruption

A trepidatious Iceland has waited for this moment for over a month: a large crack in the ground has started to spew up lava. In mid-November, hundreds of tremors—earthquakes that portended the eruptions to come—forced the evacuation of the nearby Icelandic village of Grindavík and at least one famous tourist destination: Iceland’s Blue Lagoon.

The volcano finally erupted Monday night, at 10:17 p.m. local time. The estimated initial lava flow was about 100 to 200 cubic meters per second, which according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office is much greater than previous eruptions on the peninsula in recent years. By Tuesday midday, the eruption’s power had decreased. Here are some fearsome—and awesome—photos of the eruption.

Billowing smoke

Photo: KRISTIN ELISABET GUNNARSDOTTIR/AFP (Getty Images)

A massive plume of smoke was seen billowing from the eruption site. Where the smoke meets the ground one can see a sliver of lava.

A view of the lava’s source

Photo: ICELAND POLICE DEPARTMENT/Anadolu (Getty Images)

Lava following the eruption, seen near Sundhnukagigar, about 2.5 miles (4km) northeast of Grindavík.

Keflavik

Photo: MARIA STEINUNN JOHANNESDOTTIR/AFP (Getty Images)

The town of Keflavik is practically silhouetted by the bright orange skies caused by the eruption.

Observers of the eruption

Photo: Micah Garen/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Speaking of silhouettes, this photo shows a group of people observing the eruption near the power station north of Grindavík.

The eruption from the sky

Photo: ICELAND POLICE DEPARTMENT/Anadolu (Getty Images)

This view of the eruption shows the various paths the lava is taking from the fissures in the ground.

Cars

Photo: Micah Garen/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Cars drive by the eruption site billowing smoke in the background.

Views of the eruption

Photo: Snorri Thor/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

The eruption spews lava by a nearby hillside, with smoke clouding the skies.

The Bessastadir

Photo: Snorri Thor/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

The Bessastadir—the official residence of Iceland’s president—with the eruption’s orange haze and smoke plumes in the background.

The eruption from above

Photo: ICELAND POLICE DEPARTMENT/Anadolu (Getty Images)

Another view of lava coming out of the crack in the ground near Sundhnukagigar.

Observer in awe

Photo: KRISTIN ELISABET GUNNARSDOTTIR/AFP (Getty Images)

A resident watches lava erupt from the ground near Grindavík.

A breathtaking lava flow

Photo: ICELAND POLICE DEPARTMENT/Anadolu (Getty Images)

The lava flowers and branches out across the Icelandic soil.

Near Grindavík

Photo: Micah Garen (Getty Images)

The volcanic eruption looms ominously, near the power station north of Grindavík.

Orange skies

Photo: Micah Garen/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Workers stand near the eruption site, the sky illuminated in an orange haze.

Views of the lava

Photo: Snorri Thor/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

The volcano splashes lava up into the sky.

Observers at the eruption

Photo: KRISTIN ELISABET GUNNARSDOTTIR/AFP (Getty Images)

Observers—silhouetted by the brightness of the eruption—compose a breathtaking photo in their own right.

The morning after

Photo: VIKEN KANTARCI/AFP (Getty Images)

The much-mentioned and very evacuated town of Grindavík (bottom right) as the open fissure of the eruption continues to burble lava and blow smoke.