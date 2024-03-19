Photos Show Wall of Fire and Smoke in Iceland’s Latest Eruption

A large portion of southwestern Iceland that includes world-famous attractions like the Blue Lagoon has been dealing with volcanic eruptions since late 2023. The eruptions forced the evacuation of the fishing town of Grindavík and have been captured in striking imagesshowing large plumes of smoke and burbling molten rock. At night, the region looks a bit like Mordor, and during the day, the bright orange lava provides a stark contrast to the snow-covered landscape.

According to Iceland’s Meteorological Office, the latest eruption began shortly after 1 p.m. AEDT on March 18, and the lava flow has since subsided significantly. Photos of the eruption make for some remarkable viewing.

Lava from the air

Photo: ALMANNAVARNADEILD / HANDOUT (Getty Images)

Smoke and lava issue from a crack in the ground near Grindavík, Iceland.

Wall of smoke

Photo: ALMANNAVARNADEILD / HANDOUT (Getty Images)

A unique view of the eruption shows a long crevasse spewing lava and smoke.

Smoke plumes and lava

Photo: ALMANNAVARNADEILD / HANDOUT (Getty Images)

The lava encroaches on a string of lights on the ground, and illuminates the smoke plume above it.

The eruption from above

Photo: ALMANNAVARNADEILD / HANDOUT (Getty Images)

A nighttime shot of the eruption shows the length of one flow, and several areas where the eruption is more violent.

The eruption covers infrastructure

Photo: ALMANNAVARNADEILD / HANDOUT (Getty Images)

A network of molten rock pours from the eruption’s source. According to Iceland’s Meteorological Office, the eruption is making some roads impassable and threatening others.

Geometry of the eruption

Photo: ALMANNAVARNADEILD / HANDOUT (Getty Images)

This view offers a unique vantage point of the lava flows. On one side, the lava is more diffuse, and on the other side of the eruption, the molten rock forms fewer, but thicker, bands across the landscape.

Lava in every direction

Photo: ALMANNAVARNADEILD / HANDOUT (Getty Images)

Another angle shows lava flowing on the far side of the smoke plume, in line with the main fissure.