Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning, TGIF, Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year to you. Today is our last edition of 5 Things for the year, as our team will be having a well-deserved break, but we’ll be back to our normal programming on January 2. Let’s get stuck into the tech news – once more for 2023.

1. TikTok urged AEC to join platform during Voice

Kicking things off with The Guardian, which is reporting that TikTok repeatedly urged the Australian Electoral Commission, the Australian organisation that oversees federal elections and referendums, to join the app during the Voice campaign. An FOI obtained by The Guardian revealed that TikTok Australia’s director of public policy Ella Woods-Joyce wrote to the commission, calling for an official presence on the platform.

2. Tesla suspension failures face inquiry in Norway

Reuters is reporting that Tesla is facing an inquiry in Norway over faulty car suspension. The Norwegian Public Roads Administration said that it had started questioning Tesla in September 2022, in regard to complaints against the Model S and Model X and their lower rear control arms breaking. A decision by the Administration on whether to hold an inquiry or not is expected to be made by Christmas.

3. 240 million PCs could go to landfill as Microsoft kills Windows 10

Staying with Reuters, and it’s being reported that 240 million PCs could be dumped into landfills as Microsoft ends support for Windows 10. The e-waste is expected to weigh up to 480 million kilograms, and without regular security updates into the future, demand for older-OS devices could be low. Security updates are set to be provided to Windows 10 until October 2028.

4. Microsoft axes Mixed Reality

Continuing with Windows, and Windows Central is reporting that Microsoft plans to kill off its Mixed Reality features in the next update to Windows 11/10. Support for Mixed Reality devices, Virtual Reality headsets with operating systems optimised for Windows, are planned to be unsupported by Microsoft in an upcoming update, including Mixed Reality headsets that use SteamVR, one of the dominant VR platforms.

5. GTA6 hacker gets indefinite hospital order

Kotaku Australia is reporting (by way of the BBC) that the hacker behind the infamous Grand Theft Auto 6 hack last year has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order, and will only be able to leave the hospital prison if doctors decide that he is no longer a danger to others. Arion Kurtaj was arrested after a hacking spree resulted in a wealth of information on the game was leaked onto the internet, supposedly achieved with an Amazon Firestick in a hotel room.

Merry Christmas from the Gizmodo Australia team!