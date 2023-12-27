Temuera Morrison Isn’t Sure About the Future of More Book of Boba Fett Yet

Saw XI producer Mark Burg talks about the future focus of the franchise. Michelle Yeoh discusses returning to Star Trek. Toho is now considering its options after the huge success of Godzilla Minus One. Plus, Glen Powell talks Twisters. To me, my spoilers!

Saw XI/Spiral, Part Two

In conversation with SFX Magazine (via Comic Book), Saw XI producer Mark Burg stated Chris Rock “would love to” return for a sequel to Spiral, but the current focus of the franchise will remain with the continuing adventures of Tobin Bell’s Jigsaw.

Maybe one day we’ll come back to doing a sequel [to Spiral]. Chris Rock would love to do one, but our focus, because of the success and the response to Saw X, is Saw 11.

Twisters

Speaking with Vogue, actor Glen Powell stated Twisters is “a completely original story” and “definitely not a reboot” or even “continuation” of 1996’s Twister.

It’s definitely not a reboot. We’re not trying to recreate the story from the first one. It’s a completely original story. There are not characters from the original movie, so it’s not really a continuation. It’s just its own standalone story in the modern-day. I don’t think anyone has brought up this movie in forever, but talking to people, they’re like, ‘That was one of my favorite movies growing up. That movie terrified me.’

Superman: Legacy

In response to a fan on Threads, James Gunn stated there was “zero-point-zero” chance fans will see David Corenswet’s Superman costume before filming begins in March.

In response to another fan on Instagram (via Coming Soon), Gunn also confirmed comic book writer Tom King will play “an integral part” of his DCU “in various ways, in numerous other projects,” including writing duties on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Tom is an integral part of the DCU, not just [Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow]. He’s one of the first people I showed the Superman script, asking for notes. He’s included in various ways in numerous other projects, including WoT.

The Batman, Part II

Additionally, Gunn denied rumors on Threads (via Comic Book) The Batman, Part II will introduce Clayface, Professor Pyg, Hush, Scarecrow and Dick Grayson, stating the roster is “totally made up.”

Star Trek: Section 31

Michelle Yeoh stated the Section 31 movie is moving “full steam ahead” in a new interview with Collider.

I just came back from Toronto, and what does that tell you? We are definitely prepping. We are definitely going full steam ahead. And thank you. Section 31 is very special to me, and I’m so happy we’re doing it.

The Black Phone, Part 2

The Black Phone producer Ryan Turek confirmed to Comic Book original director Scott Derrickson will return for the mysterious (i.e., hard-to-do-if-you-saw-the-first-one) sequel.

Yeah, Scott’s coming back. I think it’s too early to talk about anything else regarding that, but yeah [Derrickson’s returning].

Godzilla

Meanwhile, Godzilla: Minus One producer Minami Ichikawa told GQ Japan (via Comic Book) the Toho company is now “collectively considering the future” of Godzilla as a character.

We’re collectively considering the future of the Godzilla character. We’ve had things like animated Godzilla films in the past, so we’re brainstorming new avenues to expand the Godzilla universe.

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

Finally, Temuera Morrison told Newshub (via Coming Soon) there’s been “no word yet” from Disney+ about a possible second season of The Book of Boba Fett.

No word yet. I don’t even know if there is going to be a Season 2. I don’t know what’s going on. We’re coming out of this downtime period so I think everyone is settling back in and it all goes back to budgets and what they want to do and how much everything costs. I really don’t know. Judging by the fans I’ve met, they all want a Season 2 of Boba Fett, but I don’t know what’s going to happen.

