Doctor Who’s Holiday Time, the DCEU’s Sendoff, and More Top Pop Culture News of the Week

It’s the final week of 2023, but the news hasn’t stopped quite yet. As the year wound down, the io9 crew found time to look back on the year’s events, say goodbye (and possibly hello?) to some old friends, and return to some haunts we left behind. Check them out here!—James Whitbrook

Another Deep Space Nine Star Wants to Return to Star Trek

David Oyelowo has an update on his sequel to The Rocketeer. The next Saw movie might have already found its place in the chronology. Zack Snyder wants to take on a young James Bond. Plus, behind the scenes on Doctor Who with Ncuti Gatwa. Spoilers, away! – Gordon Jackson Read More

One of the Doctor Who Christmas Special’s Best Scenes Was a Disney Suggestion

When the BBC announced that it was partnering with Disney to bring Doctor Who to its international streaming audience under the show’s latest era, there was some bristling that the House of Mouse would have an element of creative control, rather than simply financial involvement. But speaking on Disney’s influence on the show so far, returning showrunner Russell T. Davies revealed they were responsible for the addition of one key scene in “The Church on Ruby Road.” – James Whitbrook Read More

The Final Ranking of DC Extended Universe Films

That only 10 years have passed since the first film in the DC Extended Universe seems absurd. Somehow, through all the ups and downs, it feels like we’ve lived with Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as the Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman for our entire lives. – Germain Lussier Read More

Aquaman 2 Leaves the DCEU in a Fitting Place, Actually

Unless something truly crazy happens, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be the final film in the DC Extended Universe that began 10 years ago with Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel. It was a universe dominated by Snyder’s decisions, which resulted in some memorable highs and embarrassing lows. And while Lost Kingdom completely ignores that it’s part of that universe in every way, leaving all open questions about its inhabitants untouched, it’s actually a hopeful, fitting ending for that universe, especially since a new one is on the way. – Germain Lussier Read More

Rebel Moon 2’s First Trailer Ties Everything Together

No matter how you felt about the first part of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, odds are you’re curious about what happens next. Kora (Sofia Boutella) has assembled a team of heroic warriors and brought them back to Veldt. The evil Admiral Atticus (Ed Skrein) has a renewed purpose. And it all seems to be building to a showdown between Atticus’ armies of Motherworld and Kora’s heroes. – Germain Lussier Read More

On Doctor Who, Christmas (and Friendship) Is Magic

When you’ve been around for 60 long years like Doctor Who has, growth and evolution is the name of the game. Not just in new places each week, new heroes and friends and villains along the way, but the show has adapted and built its own riff on genre after genre of storytelling thanks to its remit. But as Doctor Who entered a new era this holiday season, it did so making its latest change feel a little bit bigger than usual. – James Whitbrook Read More

Joker 2: Folie à Deux Reveals New Looks at Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix

As we near the end of the year, there’s at least a visual update on Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux. Surprisingly we haven’t gotten a trailer for the Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix musical with the release of Warner Bros.’ Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom or The Color Purple. Then again, the studio’s been hiding that its musicals are musicals even with Paul King’s Wonka, a few weeks ago. – Sabina Graves Read More

Temuera Morrison Isn’t Sure About the Future of More Book of Boba Fett Yet

Saw XI producer Mark Burg talks about the future focus of the franchise. Michelle Yeoh discusses returning to Star Trek. Toho is now considering its options after the huge success of Godzilla Minus One. Plus, Glen Powell talks Twisters. To me, my spoilers! – Gordon Jackson Read More

2023 Was the Year Companies Found Out

Even though every year has managed to feel more eventful than the last, 2023 especially was a roller coaster that went extremely off the rails. It feels like something eventful happened at least twice per week (if not considerably more), particularly in the entertainment space. – Justin Carter Read More

io9’s Favorite Rewatches (and Replays and Re-Reads) of 2023

Sometimes, you need a little comfort food—and at io9, that can mean “re-watching a favorite Star Wars show” or “guzzling midnight margaritas while watching Sandra Bullock play a witch” or “picking up a book and rediscovering the joy of reading.” We love new releases, don’t get us wrong, but we also dig revisiting past favorites. This year, that included… – James Whitbrook Read More