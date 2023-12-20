The Amazing Art and Toys We Loved at DesignerCon 2023

Every year, there are a few dates I immediately look forward to on the calendar. My birthday, of course. My wedding anniversary. Christmas. Super Bowl. San Diego Comic-Con. And, maybe above all others, DesignerCon.

DesignerCon is an annual convention held in southern California (for now) that has something for everyone. If you’re into fine art, pop culture art, toys, sculptures, sneakers, Barbie, Ninja Turtles, Taylor Swift, whatever—there’s something for you at DesignerCon. Plus, it’s just chill. There’s very little of the madness of a large-scale comic convention. This is more like hanging out with a bunch of cool people who happen to be in a convention center. And so, as I do every year, I headed to the event with no idea what to expect, and found myself delighted yet again.

The 2023 iteration of the event happened this past weekend in Anaheim, California, and the badges revealed that 2024’s event would take place in Las Vegas, Nevada from November 15-17. Presumably, that means the convention is getting bigger and will be accessible to more people. Which is great. It also means that, probably, I’m going to miss it. Which is less great. And so what follows might be my last DesignerCon post for a while. But it’s incredible. Image after image of pure and simple awesome. Check out my favorite things I saw at DesignerCon 2023 and click here to learn more about 2024 and beyond.

Naru from Prey

By artist Jason Edmiston, as part of his Eyes Without a Face series.

Pee Wee and Simone

Art by Mark Mavares

Battle of the Beach from Barbie

Art by Joey Mason

Terminator figures

Created by Kaiju One

Chucky and friend

Created by MikeFX

Mobile Suit Gundam

Art by Rory Kurtz, released by SpokeArt.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Art by Van Orton, released by SpokeArt.

Samurai Raphael

Created by S. Tolleson at CultureFly.

Disguised droids from Star Wars

Created by Joshua’s Toybox via DKE Toys.

Trek Fiction

Created by Toyzaholiks via DKE Toys.



Super Mario Free Solo

Created by Dogman

Alien minifigures

Created by Secret Handshake Toys

Dex’s Diner

Created by Centerpoint Studios (and yes, everyone is in there)

Shin and Baylan customs

Created by Centerpoint Studios (which takes Black Series figures and improves them).

Marty McFly

Created by Uncle Skro

Console hearts

Created by Heart Shaped Wednesdays

Black Panther

Created by Jesse Hernandez

Narsil from Lord of the Rings

Created by Ecclicraft

The Overlook

Created by Brad Albright, part of the Hollywood exhibition.

Mighty El Bartos

Created by Thumbs

Feral Predator

From Prey, also by Jason Edmiston.