The Best Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Streaming in January 2024

Happy New Year! Let’s watch some movies. Welcome to io9’s latest edition of the Nerd’s Watch, where we pare down the enormous lists of new films and television shows arriving on all your favorite streaming services into the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror titles we think you’ll like most. (And sometimes, just the ones that we like most.)

As always, we’re including the best new films and TV coming to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and Max—as well as Paramount+, Shudder, and Peacock, including several new releases.

Here’s the best of what’s streaming in January 2024. If you’re only interested in the services you subscribe to, you can jump directly to that page with these links:

What’s coming to Netflix in January 2024? What’s coming to Prime Video in January 2024? What’s coming to Hulu in January 2024? What’s coming to Disney+ in January 2024? What’s coming to Max in January 2024? What’s coming to Paramount+ in January 2024? What’s coming to Shudder in January 2024? What’s coming to Peacock in January 2024?

What’s coming to Netflix in January 2024?

Cats is coming to Netflix. Image: Universal

What’s available on Netflix January 1?

Annabelle

Annie (1982)

Antz

Aquaman

Beethoven

Bruce Almighty

The Croods

Dawn of the Dead

The First Purge

Gravity

How to Train Your Dragon

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

ONE PIECE: Marineford

The Purge: Election Year

What’s available on Netflix January 16?

Cats (2019)

What’s available on Netflix January 17?

Freaks

What’s available on Netflix January 23?

Train to Busan

What’s available on Netflix January 25?

Masters of the Universe: Revolution

What’s coming to Prime Video in January 2024?

The original Superman films are coming to Prime. Image: Warner Bros.

What’s available on Prime Video January 1?

1984 (1985)

Airplane! (1980)

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys II (2003)

The Cable Guy (1996)

Conan The Barbarian (1982)

Europa Report (2013)

Forrest Gump (1994)

It’s A Wonderful Life (1947)

Jumanji (1995)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Lifeforce (1985)

Little Nicky (2000)

Mad Max (1980)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Red 2 (2013)

Return To Seoul (2023)

Role Models (2008)

Rollerball (1975)

San Andreas (2015)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Stargate: Continuum (2008)

Stargate: The Ark of Truth (2008)

Superman II (1981)

Superman III (1983)

Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (1987)

Superman Returns (2006)

Superman: The Movie (1978)

Teen Witch (1989)

To Sir, With Love (1967)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

The Wiz (1978)

What’s available on Prime Video January 2?

The Bad Guys (2022)

What’s available on Prime Video January 5?

Foe (2024)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)

What’s available on Prime Video January 9?

Landscape with Invisible Hand (2023)

What’s available on Prime Video January 16?

Fast X (2023)

What’s available on Prime Video January 19?

Hazbin Hotel (2024)

What’s coming to Hulu in January 2024?

The Frasier/Weisz Mummy movies are on the way. Image: Universal

What’s available on Hulu January 1?

After Earth, 2013

Astro Boy, 2009

Godzilla vs Kong, 2021

Hook, 1991

Home Alone, 1990

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 1992

The Mummy, 1999 The Mummy Returns, 2001

The Mummy, 2017

The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993

Stuart Little, 1999

Stuart Little 2, 2002

Super Troopers, 2002

War of the Worlds, 2005

X-Men: First Class, 2011

Year One, 2009

What’s available on Hulu January 2?

Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019

What’s available on Hulu January 9?

Echo, The Complete Season

What’s available on Hulu January 15?

Uncharted, 2022

The Wave, 2015

What’s coming to Disney+ in January 2024?

Marvel’s latest show Echo is coming to Disney and Hulu. Image: Marvel Studios

What’s available on Disney+ January 5?

X-Men (2000)

What’s available on Disney+ January 9?

Echo, The Complete Season

What’s available on Disney+ January 31?

Assembled: The Making of Echo

What’s coming to Max in January 2024?

A bunch of Star Trek movies are coming. Image: Paramount

What’s available on Max January 1?

The A-Team (2010)

After Earth (2013)

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009)

Body at Brighton Rock (2019)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)

Cyborg (1989)

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

It Comes At Night (2017)

Jodorowsky’s Dune (2013)

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. (1996)

Machete (2010)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Scream 4 (2011)

Star Trek Generations (1994)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Ted 2 (2015)

What’s available on Max January 22?

Rick and Morty, Season 7 (Adult Swim)

What’s coming to Paramount+ in January 2024?

Only Lovers Left Alive is coming to Paramount+. Image: Sony

What’s available on Paramount+ January 1?

The Adventures of Tintin

Aeon Flux

Bebe’s Kids

The Crow

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

The Elephant Man

Event Horizon

Face/Off

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hellraiser V: Inferno

Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker

Hellraiser VII: Deader

Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

The Island

The Last Airbender

Monster Trucks

Norbit

Only Lovers Left Alive

The Peacemaker

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Team America: World Police

The Time Machine

Total Recall

Tropic Thunder

Voyagers

What Lies Beneath

When Worlds Collide

The Woman in Black

Young Sherlock Holmes

What’s available on Paramount+ January 8?

The Exorcist

Insomnia

What’s coming to Shudder in January 2024?

Preacher is coming. Image: AMC

What’s available on Shudder January 1?

Prince of Darkness

The Thing

What’s available on Shudder January 8?

Donnie Darko

Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II

Prom Night

What’s available on Shudder January 12?

Destroy All Neighbors

What’s available on Shudder January 15?

Blue Eyes of the Broken Doll

The Elderly

Galaxy of Terror

The Passenger

What’s available on Shudder January 18?

Dogs (1979)

Ils (Them)

Preacher, The Complete Series

Villains

What’s available on Shudder January 26?

Suitable Flesh

What’s coming to Peacock in January 2024?

Kick-Ass (and Hit-Girl) are coming. Image: Lionsgate

What’s available on Peacock January 1?

Air Force One, 1997

Battleship, 2012

Billy Madison, 1995

The Bone Collector, 1999

Crank, 2006

Fight Club, 1999

Freaky, 2020

Gamer, 2009

Happy Gilmore, 1996

Kick-Ass, 2010

Land of the Lost, 2009

Megamind, 2010

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Mortal Kombat, 2021

Oblivion, 2013

Ocean’s 8, 2018

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007

Ocean’s Twelve, 2004

Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2011

The Rundown, 2003

Shrek Forever After, 2010

Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012

True Lies, 1994

Twilight, 2008

Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009

Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012

2 Guns, 2013

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005

Wanted, 2008

What’s available on Peacock January 9?

13 Assassins, 2010

What’s available on Peacock January 11?

Ted, Season 1, All Episodes

What’s available on Peacock January 17?

Train to Busan, 2016

What’s available on Peacock January 18?

Nope, 2022

What’s available on Peacock January 26?

Europa Report, 2013