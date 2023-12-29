The Best Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Streaming in January 2024

Happy New Year! Let’s watch some movies. Welcome to io9’s latest edition of the Nerd’s Watch, where we pare down the enormous lists of new films and television shows arriving on all your favorite streaming services into the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror titles we think you’ll like most. (And sometimes, just the ones that we like most.)
As always, we’re including the best new films and TV coming to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and Max—as well as Paramount+, Shudder, and Peacock, including several new releases.
Here’s the best of what’s streaming in January 2024. If you’re only interested in the services you subscribe to, you can jump directly to that page with these links:
- What’s coming to Netflix in January 2024?
- What’s coming to Prime Video in January 2024?
- What’s coming to Hulu in January 2024?
- What’s coming to Disney+ in January 2024?
- What’s coming to Max in January 2024?
- What’s coming to Paramount+ in January 2024?
- What’s coming to Shudder in January 2024?
- What’s coming to Peacock in January 2024?
What’s coming to Netflix in January 2024?
What’s available on Netflix January 1?
Annabelle
Annie (1982)
Antz
Aquaman
Beethoven
Bruce Almighty
The Croods
Dawn of the Dead
The First Purge
Gravity
How to Train Your Dragon
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
ONE PIECE: Marineford
The Purge: Election Year
What’s available on Netflix January 16?
Cats (2019)
What’s available on Netflix January 17?
Freaks
What’s available on Netflix January 23?
Train to Busan
What’s available on Netflix January 25?
Masters of the Universe: Revolution
What’s coming to Prime Video in January 2024?
What’s available on Prime Video January 1?
1984 (1985)
Airplane! (1980)
Bad Boys (1995)
Bad Boys II (2003)
The Cable Guy (1996)
Conan The Barbarian (1982)
Europa Report (2013)
Forrest Gump (1994)
It’s A Wonderful Life (1947)
Jumanji (1995)
Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
The Last House on the Left (1972)
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Lifeforce (1985)
Little Nicky (2000)
Mad Max (1980)
Mission: Impossible (1996)
Mission: Impossible II (2000)
Mission: Impossible III (2006)
Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol (2011)
Red 2 (2013)
Return To Seoul (2023)
Role Models (2008)
Rollerball (1975)
San Andreas (2015)
Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)
Stargate: Continuum (2008)
Stargate: The Ark of Truth (2008)
Superman II (1981)
Superman III (1983)
Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (1987)
Superman Returns (2006)
Superman: The Movie (1978)
Teen Witch (1989)
To Sir, With Love (1967)
The Wedding Planner (2001)
The Wiz (1978)
What’s available on Prime Video January 2?
The Bad Guys (2022)
What’s available on Prime Video January 5?
Foe (2024)
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)
What’s available on Prime Video January 9?
Landscape with Invisible Hand (2023)
What’s available on Prime Video January 16?
Fast X (2023)
What’s available on Prime Video January 19?
Hazbin Hotel (2024)
What’s coming to Hulu in January 2024?
What’s available on Hulu January 1?
After Earth, 2013
Astro Boy, 2009
Godzilla vs Kong, 2021
Hook, 1991
Home Alone, 1990
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 1992
The Mummy, 1999 The Mummy Returns, 2001
The Mummy, 2017
The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993
Stuart Little, 1999
Stuart Little 2, 2002
Super Troopers, 2002
War of the Worlds, 2005
X-Men: First Class, 2011
Year One, 2009
What’s available on Hulu January 2?
Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019
What’s available on Hulu January 9?
Echo, The Complete Season
What’s available on Hulu January 15?
Uncharted, 2022
The Wave, 2015
What’s coming to Disney+ in January 2024?
What’s available on Disney+ January 5?
X-Men (2000)
What’s available on Disney+ January 9?
Echo, The Complete Season
What’s available on Disney+ January 31?
Assembled: The Making of Echo
What’s coming to Max in January 2024?
What’s available on Max January 1?
The A-Team (2010)
After Earth (2013)
Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009)
Body at Brighton Rock (2019)
Cabin Fever (2003)
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)
Cyborg (1989)
Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)
I, Frankenstein (2014)
It Comes At Night (2017)
Jodorowsky’s Dune (2013)
John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. (1996)
Machete (2010)
Robocop (1987)
Robocop (2014)
Robocop 2 (1990)
Robocop 3 (1993)
Scream 4 (2011)
Star Trek Generations (1994)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)
Ted 2 (2015)
What’s available on Max January 22?
Rick and Morty, Season 7 (Adult Swim)
What’s coming to Paramount+ in January 2024?
What’s available on Paramount+ January 1?
The Adventures of Tintin
Aeon Flux
Bebe’s Kids
The Crow
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
The Elephant Man
Event Horizon
Face/Off
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers
Halloween VIII: Resurrection
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hellraiser V: Inferno
Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker
Hellraiser VII: Deader
Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
The Island
The Last Airbender
Monster Trucks
Norbit
Only Lovers Left Alive
The Peacemaker
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Team America: World Police
The Time Machine
Total Recall
Tropic Thunder
Voyagers
What Lies Beneath
When Worlds Collide
The Woman in Black
Young Sherlock Holmes
What’s available on Paramount+ January 8?
The Exorcist
Insomnia
What’s coming to Shudder in January 2024?
What’s available on Shudder January 1?
Prince of Darkness
The Thing
What’s available on Shudder January 8?
Donnie Darko
Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II
Prom Night
What’s available on Shudder January 12?
Destroy All Neighbors
What’s available on Shudder January 15?
Blue Eyes of the Broken Doll
The Elderly
Galaxy of Terror
The Passenger
What’s available on Shudder January 18?
Dogs (1979)
Ils (Them)
Preacher, The Complete Series
Villains
What’s available on Shudder January 26?
Suitable Flesh
What’s coming to Peacock in January 2024?
What’s available on Peacock January 1?
Air Force One, 1997
Battleship, 2012
Billy Madison, 1995
The Bone Collector, 1999
Crank, 2006
Fight Club, 1999
Freaky, 2020
Gamer, 2009
Happy Gilmore, 1996
Kick-Ass, 2010
Land of the Lost, 2009
Megamind, 2010
Mortal Kombat, 1995
Mortal Kombat, 2021
Oblivion, 2013
Ocean’s 8, 2018
Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2011
The Rundown, 2003
Shrek Forever After, 2010
Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012
True Lies, 1994
Twilight, 2008
Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009
Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012
2 Guns, 2013
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005
Wanted, 2008
What’s available on Peacock January 9?
13 Assassins, 2010
What’s available on Peacock January 11?
Ted, Season 1, All Episodes
What’s available on Peacock January 17?
Train to Busan, 2016
What’s available on Peacock January 18?
Nope, 2022
What’s available on Peacock January 26?
Europa Report, 2013
