Valve: Please Don’t Huff Fumes From a Steam Deck

Valve’s support staff are now telling users that they shouldn’t be huffing the exhaust from the Steam Deck’s grills for their health and safety, though there’s no recorded issue with folks taking a hit off their electronics’ cooling vents – not that Aussies would have to worry about this, because Valve still hasn’t brought the console here.

One of the newer memes to come out of Valve’s new OLED Steam Deck has been folks saying they enjoy taking a bump off the air streaming out of the handheld console’s exhaust grills. As IGN reported, one Steam Deck user on the r/SteamDeck subreddit posted a screenshot of a conversation with Valve’s support staff asking, “Is it safe to inhale the exhaust fumes from the top vent of a Steam Deck?” noting they actually enjoy the aroma of the warm gamer air. Steam support responded that it “is generally not recommended” that you take a pull from the Deck’s ports.

“While there are no safety concerns with general usage, directly inhaling the device’s vent fumes should be avoided,” the support account wrote. “We understand it may be a meme, but please refrain from this behaviour for the safety of your health.”

The subreddit Steam Deck fans took this in stride, joking that “at least we truly lived,” while others said nothing would stop them from getting that next Deck hit. Gizmodo contacted Valve for additional comments on the potential risks of breathing in Steam Deck fumes, but we did not hear back immediately.

Now, on its face, the air coming from the Steam Deck shouldn’t be caustic or dangerous. The device doesn’t rely on any other cooling mechanisms than the usual heat sink, airflow, and cooling fan solutions. The new version of the Deck did advertise updated thermals and a more efficient APU. Teardown comparisons of the old handheld console to the new one show how Valve modified the Steam Deck’s heat sink and flipped one of the cooling fans upside down. None of that should make a difference to the overall breathability.

Valve’s response is generally expected from any company who doesn’t want to be responsible for folks sucking on their electronics’ air vents. Still, by talking up the meme, Valve might only help inspire more folks to join in. Just don’t start blaming us when users start reporting “Deck Lung” from taking a toke of that thick gaming air.