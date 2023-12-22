What to Know About the Google Play Store Ruling, the Apple Watch Ban, and More

The recent Google Play Store ruling could be bad news for Android phone users. Meanwhile, you only have a couple more days to buy a new Apple Watch before the ban kicks in. Catch up on the biggest product news of the week in our roundup. – Jorge Jimenez

The front of the Pixel 8 Pro. Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo

Google’s been in and out of court quite a bit lately. Last week, Epic won a years-long suit against the search giant for anti-competitive practices within the Play Store. And this week, Google laid out what’s to come from the case against it for overcharging users in the Play Store. – Florence Ion Read More

Snoops says, “buy me now.” Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo

Santa’s elves better hurry up and ship those new Apple Watches. Starting Dec. 21, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 will no longer be available for sale. Christmas Eve is the last day to buy one at the brick-and-mortar Apple retail store. – Florence Ion Read More

Here’s How to Get a Piece of the $US25 Million Apple Family Sharing Settlement

The 6.1-inch iPhone 15 in green. Image: Florence Ion / Gizmodo

If you ever enrolled in the Apple Family Sharing with a family member between 2015 and 2019, you may entitled to a cut from the $US25 million legal settlement Apple agreed to pay. MacRumors did some math and claims you could get between $US30 to $US50 if you qualify. – Dua Rashid Read More

Volkswagen’s concept for the ID. 2All includes a button array and a rotary control in the center console. Image: Volkswagen

There’s more than nostalgia making folks pine for the days of knobs, dials, and buttons. Touchscreens are fine for all-in-one devices but not for something as simple as controlling a car’s air conditioning. Volkswagen had to learn the hard way that just because something can be put in a touchscreen doesn’t mean it should. The automaker declared it will reintroduce physical controls back into future cars after eschewing them in recent releases. – Kyle Barr Read More

Image: Gizmodo

For the last two decades, some of the weirdest and most creative things on the internet played out in images and GIFs. There have always been terrible memes, but for years, memes as a category were consistently funny, useful, inspiring, and even thought-provoking. They crossed over into all of the furthest reaches of our culture, serving as communal glue that invited us all to participate in a recognizable and easily adapted conversation. But judging by what we saw in 2023, it’s clear that the golden age of memes is over. Call it an obituary: memes are dead. – Thomas Germain Read More

Photo: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

This story is part of our new Future of Gaming series, a three-site look at gaming’s most pioneering technologies, players, and makers.

“Apple and gaming.” For decades, you’d be laughed at trying to use those two words together in a sentence. You might think that one of the world’s biggest PC brands would also be one of the best avenues for gaming, especially with all its bespoke components like the Mac-centric M-series and iPhone 15’s A17 Bionic chips boasting all that pint-sized power on a 3nm processor. But no: The gaming landscape on Mac is like a desert. Now, Apple is poised to change that sorry reputation—if only it can get out of its own way. – Kyle Barr Read More

iMessage has managed to keep its blue bubbles locked down on-app despite Beeper Mini managing to reverse engineer Apple’s messaging protocol. Photo: Kafka Ibram (Shutterstock)

Apple’s recent move to block Beeper Mini, the app that lets Android users chat with iPhone through the iMessage protocol, has caught the eye and a fair bit of ire of several U.S. congresspeople. Now lawmakers are calling for an investigation into the tech giant over “potential anticompetitive treatment” of the smaller messaging app. – Kyle Barr Read More

Bird Scooters still has a few partner cities in North America and is participating in pilot programs in places like New York City, but it has had to scale back operations in recent years. Photo: Carmen Whitehead (Shutterstock)

Electric scooter company Bird is flying south for the winter, and it might be a very different kind of fowl by the time it returns. The Miami, Florida-based micro-mobility company known for allowing rambunctious, helmetless e-scooterists to fly down city streets declared bankruptcy Wednesday, saying it was entering into a process of “financial restructuring” while still keeping its bikes and other scooters operational for now. – Kyle Barr Read More

Gizmodo’s Top Five Gadgets of 2023

Gizmodo highlights some of our favorite tech products to come out this year.

Master & Dynamic’s New Headphones Will Use Neural Sensors to Help You Focus

Image: Andrew Liszewski

Master & Dynamic’s already-premium $599 luxury headphones, MW75, are about to get a very brainy upgrade. They’re about to get brain tech embedded in them. – Dua Rashid Read More